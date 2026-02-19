Eight from Dallas' Hamilton Wingo Recognized on 2026 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers List

DALLAS, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight experienced attorneys from the record-setting Dallas law firm Hamilton Wingo are recognized among the 2026 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers for their work in serious personal injury lawsuits and wrongful death claims.

Hamilton Wingo founder Chris Hamilton and fellow partner Paul Wingo claimed repeat appearances among the country's top plaintiffs counsel alongside the firm's Brad Jackson, Anne Hamilton, Grant Boston, Allie Hallmark, Barrett Robin, and Sean Cook.

Hamilton Wingo recently welcomed experienced attorneys Mike Kaeske and Gina Mills as the newest members of the same trial team that helped the firm earn back-to-back selections as the Best Personal Injury Law Firm in Dallas in Texas Lawyer newspaper's annual guide to leading local firms.

The attorneys at Hamilton Wingo won the largest verdict in U.S. history on behalf of a single individual when a Dallas jury awarded the firm's clients more than $7.37 billion in a wrongful death case. The firm's win was named the year's "Most Impressive Plaintiffs Verdict" by the Courtroom View Network.

Last year, Mr. Robin and Mr. Cook won one of the Top 10 Motor Vehicle Verdicts in Texas, which was also recognized as one of the Top 20 Personal Injury Verdicts and one of the Top 50 Overall Verdicts in the state during 2024.

One of the nation's premier trial firms, Hamilton Wingo has won billions of dollars in verdicts and settlements over the past decade alone. The firm's skilled attorneys represent people from all walks of life in serious personal injury and wrongful death cases involving automobile, airline, and other transportation incidents, workplace safety issues, dram shop liability, dangerous products, industrial catastrophes, medical malpractice, premises liability, and utility accidents, in addition to high-stakes business litigation. To learn more about the firm, visit www.hamiltonwingo.com.

SOURCE Hamilton Wingo LLP