Acclaimed 'The Forge' Actors Cameron and BJ Arnett Lend More Star Power to America Reads the Bible as National Spokespersons

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The stars are coming out over our nation's capital to celebrate America's 250th birthday as Cameron and BJ Arnett – award-winning entertainers and founders of Christ Over Career – are the latest luminaries to join more than 100 national ministries and over 420 well-known Christian leaders from all spheres of influence to read Scripture to the nation, April 18-25, 2026.

America Reads the Bible, a national Scripture-reading event, will commence with an opening celebration featuring Cameron and BJ Arnett and other national leaders at National Community Church on April 18.

America Reads the Bible , a national Scripture-reading event, will commence with an opening celebration featuring the Arnetts and other national leaders at National Community Church on April 18. Then, it will continue with seven days of Scripture-reading from the World Stage Theatre at the Museum of the Bible.

Great American Media will produce this special seven-day event and provide it via live streaming on Great American Pure Flix . Attendees can experience it in person at the Museum of the Bible or join live from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily EST at PureFlix.com .

The Arnetts, who recently appeared together in the Sony, Affirm Films' and Provident Films' Christian drama "The Forge," directed by Alex Kendrick, have signed on as national spokespersons for America Reads the Bible, along with Candace Cameron Bure, actress and CandyRock Entertainment CEO, who announced her participation last month.

"We are thrilled to unite with the body of Christ as national spokespersons of America Reads the Bible, to advance the Word of God in our culture and to see its far-reaching impact on individuals, families, communities and businesses across the U.S.," said the Arnetts, who are founders of Christ Over Career, a traveling and teaching ministry of believers calling the church back to the Lordship of Jesus Christ. They also established and are the CEOs of Camy Arnett Production Studios (CAPS), where they develop faith-based entertainment.

Christians Engaged Founder Bunni Pounds, the visionary and organizer of America Reads the Bible, praised the Arnetts as "strong leaders of integrity who carry the presence of God wherever they go – whether in the arts and entertainment world or in business or ministry," she said.

"Cameron and BJ are a Godsend to this national movement to reflect on the Bible's historic role in American life and its ongoing relevance for every community," said Pounds.

America Reads the Bible was inspired by the biblical prophet Ezra, who read Scripture aloud to the Israelites. In a similar spirit, readers from diverse communities will narrate the Bible from Genesis to Revelation.

Cameron Arnett is an award-winning actor in television, film, and theater. His vast accomplishments include receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award at the International Christian Film and Music Festival and winning Best Actor for his performance in "Unfailing Love" at the Christian Family Film Festival. During the 1990s, Cameron appeared on Star Trek:The Next Generation and Miami Vice. Beyond acting, he is also a respected author,speaker, film director, producer, and voice-over artist.

BJ Arnett is an actress, producer, director, and costumer/wardrobe stylist with extensive accolades that span over 40 years. She is a former NBC TV host, as well as the host and producer of This Day, with BJ Arnett. She serves as chair of the Art and Fashion Department at Clark Atlanta University, the co-chair and PR director for Women in TV and the managing director for the Proverbs 31 Management.

America Reads the Bible is supported by more than 100 ministry partners across denominational lines, including the Museum of the Bible, Great American Pure Flix, Time to Revive, Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), Jack Graham Ministries, Whitaker House Publishing, Christian Cultural Center (Pastor A.R. Bernard), Samaritan's Purse, Colson Center, PRAY.COM, Prison Fellowship, Christ for the Nations, Life Outreach International, Bott Radio Network, American Family Association, Allen Jackson Ministries, Family Research Council, and more. Worship artists, including Danny Gokey, UPPERROOM, Marty Goetz, ChiChi Onyekanne, Kim Walker Smith, Matt Gilman, Leeland, Meredith Andrews, Phil King, and Matt Gilman, will lead onsite and livestreamed audiences in praise and worship moments throughout the event. For a full list of ministry partners, click here .

MEDIA: To schedule select audio or video interviews with the Arnetts or Bunni Pounds, contact:Gregg Wooding, 972-567-7660, [email protected]

SOURCE Great American Media