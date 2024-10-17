Acclaro Medical to Present New Study Data and Clinical Applications Demonstrating the Efficacy of UltraClear® Fiber Laser at the 2024 American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Annual Meeting

SMITHFIELD, R.I., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaro Medical, a pioneering medical technology company focused on developing cutting-edge solutions that improve patient care and redefine medical practices, today announced five speaker presentations featuring its flagship UltraClear® fiber laser at the upcoming American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) Annual Meeting being held on October 17-20 2024, in Orlando, Florida.

"We are thrilled that our trailblazing UltraClear fiber laser with its advanced 3DIntelliPulse technology will be featured from the podium and demonstrated in action at the prestigious national gathering of aesthetic, laser and medical dermatologists," said Shlomo Assa, President and Chief Technology Officer at Acclaro Medical. "Moreover, we are honored that a clinical study on the use of UltraClear for Nasal Contouring was selected as a Top 10 Oral Cosmetic Abstract by the ASDS Scientific Committee."

Presentation Details:

Title: Ablative Resurfacing: Back to the Future

Presenter: Suzanne Kilmer, MD and Joel Cohen, MD

Date and Time: Thursday, October 17, 2024; 11:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Title: Tech Unleashed Video Demonstration: Ablative Fractional 2910 nm Erbium-Doped Fluoride Glass Fiber Laser (UltraClear)

Presenter: Catherine DiGiorgio, MD

Date and Time: Friday, October 18, 2024; 4:30 pm -5:45 pm ET

Title: Nasal Contouring with a Novel Ablative 2910 nm Fiber Laser

Presenter: Taryn Murray, MD

Date and Time: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 8:30 am – 9:30 am ET

Title: Use of the 2910 nm Fiber Laser for Scar Treatment in a Skin of Color Patient

Presenter: Raveena Khanna, MD

Title: Clinical Evaluation of a Novel New 2910 nm Fractional Ablative Fiber Laser and a Comparison with 10600 nm and 2940 nm Ablative Lasers

Presenter: David Goldberg, MD

About Acclaro Medical

Founded in 2018 by world-class industry experts, Acclaro Medical is committed to developing, innovating and bringing to market game-changing solutions to address today's unmet medical, aesthetic and surgical practice needs. With a relentless commitment to innovation and a team of dedicated professionals, Acclaro Medical continues to push the boundaries and drive positive change in the aesthetic medical industry. Its proprietary 3DMIRACL and Laser-Coring skin rejuvenation treatments are valued for offering unrivaled aesthetic results complemented by high patient comfort, rapid healing and utmost safety across all skin types. For more information, please visit http://www.ultraclearlaser.com.

