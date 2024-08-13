Acclinate Ranks No. 539 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed today that Acclinate has ranked No. 539 on its 2024 Inc. 5000 list, which annually recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in America. This recognition marks a significant milestone for Acclinate, a company dedicated to diversifying clinical trials and empowering underrepresented communities to take control of their health.

"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 is proof that when you stay true to your mission, success follows. We're just getting started," said Tiffany Whitlow, Co-founder and Chief Development Officer of Acclinate. "This achievement is a testament to our team's dedication and the trust our community has placed in us. We're more motivated than ever to continue our work and expand our impact."

The Inc. 5000 list honors companies that have achieved rapid revenue growth while overcoming various challenges such as Microsoft, Meta, and Patagonia. For Acclinate, growth isn't just about expanding the business; it's about creating a greater impact for historically underserved populations. In an industry that often focuses on recruitment, Acclinate emphasizes sustained engagement and community empowerment. This model, supported by the company's predictive analytics technology, has helped leading pharmaceutical companies and healthcare organizations conduct more representative and inclusive clinical trials. It has also helped over 100,000 people become part of NOWINCLUDED.

With the growth of Acclinate's NOWINCLUDED community platform, more individuals are gaining access to the health education and resources they need to make informed decisions. This means greater representation of people of color in clinical trials, leading to more accurate and inclusive medical research. Ultimately, it results in better health outcomes for those who have been historically overlooked in the healthcare system.

About Acclinate:

Acclinate is a digital health company leveraging community engagement and predictive analytics to advance health equity at scale. Acclinate empowers communities to take action for better health, pharmaceutical companies to increase diversity in their clinical trials, and other healthcare organizations to support inclusivity in their initiatives. For more information, visit www.acclinate.com.

About the Inc. 5000:

Inc. Business Media is a leading platform for entrepreneurs, providing insights and resources that help drive innovation and growth. The Inc. 5000 list, established in 1982, recognizes the fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S., offering them national exposure and opportunities to connect with a network of successful business leaders.

