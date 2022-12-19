Accomplished UCLA Neurosurgeon Dr. Luke Macyszyn Becomes Physician Partner at DISC Sports & Spine Center

Dr. Macyszyn will have an integral role in DISC's soon-to-launch LA surgery center, where he will help redefine the gold standard of minimally invasive surgery.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As DISC Sports & Spine Center ("DISC") prepares to open its newest state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery center (ASC) in Los Angeles, one of the region's most accomplished neurosurgeons has become a physician partner. Dr. Luke Macyszyn has joined DISC from the UCLA Health Spine Center, bringing 15 years of experience and an impressive research track record advancing the use of AI and radiology in minimally invasive spine surgery (MISS).

The board-certified, fellowship-trained neurosurgeon, who is now accepting new patients in DISC's upscale Marina del Rey clinic, specializes in the minimally invasive treatment of complex spinal disorders, such as degenerative disease, disc herniation, scoliosis and spine tumors. Most recently at the UCLA Heath Spine Center, Dr. Macyszyn directed the Complex Spinal Disorders and Deformity Research Program and also served as Associate Professor of Neurosurgery, Radiation Oncology and Orthopedics. In this capacity, he led an NIH-funded laboratory aimed at using artificial intelligence to improve the diagnoses and management of patients with spinal disorders. Watch a video and read his full bio HERE.

"Dr. Macyszyn is a talented and innovative surgeon that we're very proud to welcome to our team," said DISC founding partner Dr. Robert S. Bray, Jr. "Not only does he share our vision for the future of spine, but he's also bringing next-level research, tools and approaches that will help us redefine the gold standard of minimally invasive surgery."

Dr. Macyszyn will play an integral role in opening DISC's Marina del Rey-based ASC (launching Q2), working closely with Dr. Bray in his continued commitment to migrate the full scope of spinal care into the outpatient setting. Located adjacent to DISC's existing musculoskeletal clinic, the new ASC will combine the latest advances in minimally invasive technology and medical infrastructure with a world-class surgical team to elevate the patient experience in a safe, modern setting.

"In joining DISC, I'm really looking forward to expanding both the access and level of complex spine care available in Southern California," said Dr. Macyszyn. "We will be able to offer treatments typically reserved for major university centers in a setting that is not only safer and more accommodating to patients, but also produces better outcomes with quicker recovery times."

Becoming a physician partner at DISC, Dr. Macyszyn is not only fully credentialed to perform surgeries at DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach and DISC's LA ASC (when it opens), but he is also in network with Aetna, Medicare, United Healthcare, Blue Shield, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Macyszyn, patients may call (310) 574-0400.

