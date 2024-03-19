DISC Sports & Spine Center Recognized by Castle Connolly as No. 1 Physician Practice in Los Angeles for 2024

17 DISC physicians have also been named Top Doctors.

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a rigorous review process, DISC Sports & Spine Center ("DISC") has been named this year's No. 1 physician practice in Los Angeles by Castle Connolly, whose unbiased annual directory has become synonymous with best-in-class medical care. The distinction includes three categories specific to Los Angeles: Physician Practice for Surgery, Physician Practice for Orthopaedics and Physician Practice Overall.

DISC is also proud to announce that 17 of its renowned physicians are being recognized as 2024 "Top Doctors" in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

This year's DISC doctors being honored include:

Dr. Joseph J. Barrows, Anesthesiologist

Dr. Robert S. Bray, Jr. , Neurosurgeon (Top Doctor 10+ Years)

Dr. Alexis E. Dixon, Orthopaedic Surgeon

Dr. Nick Jain, Orthopaedic Surgeon

Dr. Amir A. Jamali, Orthopaedic Surgeon (Top Doctor 5+ Years)

Dr. J. Patrick Johnson, Neurosurgeon (Top Doctor 15+ Years)

Dr. Amer Khalil, Neurosurgeon

Dr. Mark A. Liker, Neurosurgeon (Top Doctor 15+ Years)

Dr. Bjorn Lobo, Neurosurgeon

Dr. Luke Macyszyn, Neurological Surgery

Dr. Farshad Malekmehr, Thoracic & Cardiac Surgeon

Dr. Rojeh Melikian, Orthopaedic Surgeon

Dr. Russell S. Montgomery, Vascular Surgeon (Top doctor 10+ Years)

Dr. Todd W. Peters, Orthopaedic Surgeon

Dr. Leia Rispoli, Pain Medicine Doctor

Dr. Grant D. Shifflett, Orthopaedic Surgeon

Dr. William B. Workman, Orthopaedic Surgeon (Top Doctor 5+ Years)

With over 985,000 practicing doctors in the United States, Castle Connolly carefully curated its list of more than 66,000 board-certified U.S. physicians, across all 50 states and 78 medical specialties. All Castle Connolly Top Doctors are nominated by their peers, after which the Castle Connolly research team evaluates specific criteria to determine who should qualify as a Top Doctor, including consideration of each nominee's professional qualifications, education, hospital and faculty appointments, research leadership, professional reputation, disciplinary history, interpersonal skills, and outcomes data. The recognition methodology has been vetted and endorsed by the Castle Connolly Medical Advisory Board.

About DISC Sports & Spine Center

DISC Sports & Spine Center is California's leading provider of spine care, orthopedics, pain management and sports medicine. With state-of-the-art surgery centers in Newport Beach, Marina del Rey, Valencia and Walnut Creek, as well as comprehensive clinics throughout Southern California, DISC has set a new benchmark for high-quality, minimally invasive care in the outpatient setting. Accepted by most major insurance plans, DISC is dedicated to expanding patient access while prioritizing safety and cost-effectiveness. DISC is an official partner of Red Bull Athlete Performance Center. For more information, call 949-988-7800, visit www.discmdgroup.com or follow @DISCMD on Instagram.

