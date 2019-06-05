Accor Celebrates The Newest Addition To The MGallery Hotel Collection, 21c Museum Hotels, With Launch Of The 'Paint Your Passport' Package And 'Masterpiece Suite' Interactive Art Installation In Penn Plaza

One unforgettable journey, perfect for lovers of travel and the arts, the 'Paint Your Passport' package includes travel between all eight 21c properties, unprecedented VIP access to one of the largest contemporary art collections in the country and activities unavailable to the general public, such as dinner at the 21c Founders' home with a personal tour of their expansive private art collection; a behind-the-scenes visit to the 21c art warehouse with 21c's Chief Curator and Museum Director; plus many more exclusive moments curated at each stop, such as a private tour experience at Keeneland Racecourse, one-on-one cooking classes with a 21c chef, bourbon distillery tours and more.

MGallery makes its North American debut with the eight 21c Museum Hotels, in Louisville, Kentucky; Cincinnati, Ohio; Bentonville, Arkansas; Durham, North Carolina; Lexington, Kentucky; Nashville, Tennessee; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and Kansas City, Missouri, each pushing the boundaries of both the museum and hotel worlds to create a new kind of travel experience. Three additional properties are under development in Chicago, Illinois; Des Moines, Iowa; and St. Louis, Missouri.

To mark the occasion, MGallery also popped up a transparent hotel room dubbed the 'Masterpiece Suite' for an interactive art installation in one of the most highly trafficked areas in Midtown Manhattan – Penn Plaza. Highlighting the 'art of the stay', artist Aaron De La Cruz lived in the pop-up glass hotel room for a full 24 hours while transforming the space into his own visual masterpiece. What began as the most unexpected canvas – an all-white room with everything from the bedding and flooring, to the lampshades and walls, painted white – came to life in front of passersby's eyes with his addition of vibrant color and immersive design on every inch of the space.

"We are honored to welcome 21c Museum Hotels into the MGallery Hotel Collection. We created the Masterpiece Suite pop-up to celebrate the union of these brands, and officially mark the introduction of MGallery into North America, in a creative and singular manner that truly reflects both brands' concept of creative hospitality," said Heather McCrory, CEO, North & Central America, Accor. "Through this immersive experience and unique collaboration with talented artist Aaron De La Cruz, the pop-up embraces both brands' artistic and storytelling spirit. Both the pop-up and our new 'Paint Your Passport' package demonstrate an ambition to inspire guests to delight and discover both 21c and MGallery."

Coinciding with the NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference, an invite-only cocktail party took place during the evening of June 3rd, allowing industry VIPs, tastemakers, media and influencers to get an exclusive view of this one-of-a-kind creative experience. Chanel Iman, international supermodel, came out to join in on the fun and brought De La Cruz some room-service treats while chatting about his inspiration and their shared love of art. In the true MGallery spirit of storytelling, The Haiku Guys were also at the cocktail party, outfitted in luxury pajama sets while they typed customized, daydream-inspired poems on vintage typewriters for guests.

Along with the pop-up, a consumer contest is running from June 3rd - June 30th to win a once-in-a-lifetime Memorable Moment experience by MGallery. To enter to win, participants must post a picture of the Masterpiece Suite, tagging @MGallery and hashtagging #WinMGallery, or visit WinAStayByMGallery.com. The winner will choose between picnicking by private charter helicopter in New Zealand, getting a custom tattoo in Amsterdam, or indulging in a VIP bourbon, arts and horse racing experience in Louisville. Each package is valued at $6,000 and includes airfare for two; $1,000 spending credit; and a four nights' stay at Hotel St Moritz Queenstown, INK Hotel Amsterdam or 21c Museum Hotel Louisville, all storied members of the MGallery Hotel Collection.

Available now through end of year, the 'Paint Your Passport' package will begin at $50,000 for two guests, with personal travel arrangements by the 21c Guest Experience Team. All packages are subject to availability – please visit www.21cmuseumhotels.com/offers to learn more.

About MGallery Hotel Collection

MGallery is where captivating stories are lived and shared. With more than 100 storied boutique hotels around the world, each MGallery tells a unique story inspired by the destination. From bespoke design and sensorial mixology to wellbeing dedicated to women, MGallery hotels are places where guests can discover the very best the world has to offer. MGallery guests are inspired and enriched through their delightful visits to these stylish, thoughtful and decidedly singular hotels. Well-known properties in the MGallery collection include Hotel Molitor Paris, INK Hotel Amsterdam, Queens Hotel Cheltenham in England, Santa Teresa Hotel Rio de Janeiro, Hotel Lindrum Melbourne in Australia, Muse Bangkok Langsuan in Thailand, and Hotel des Arts Saigon in Vietnam. MGallery is part of Accor, a world-leading augmented hospitality group offering unique and meaningful experiences in 4,800 hotels, resorts, and residences across 100 countries.

About 21c Museum Hotels

21c Museum Hotels, an award-winning hospitality company based in Louisville, Kentucky, is pushing the boundaries of both the museum and hotel worlds to create a new kind of travel experience. The company was founded as a single property by contemporary art collectors and preservationists Laura Lee Brown and Steve Wilson, whose mission was to share innovative contemporary art with the public and participate in the revitalization of downtown Louisville. The couple opened the first 21c in 2006 along downtown's West Main Street, rehabilitating a series of 19th century warehouses to create a union of genuine hospitality, thoughtful design and culinary creativity — all anchored by a contemporary art museum. Today, 21c operates eight museum hotels in Louisville, Kentucky; Cincinnati, Ohio; Bentonville, Arkansas; Durham, North Carolina; Lexington, Kentucky; Nashville, Tennessee, Oklahoma City; Oklahoma; and Kansas City, Missouri. 21c projects are also under development in Chicago, Illinois; Des Moines, Iowa; and St. Louis, Missouri. The company is equally focused on creating unique, chef-driven restaurants that are as much a part of the community as each hotel. The 21c restaurant portfolio includes; Proof on Main, Metropole, The Hive, Counting House, Lockbox, Mary Eddy's Kitchen x Lounge, Gray and Dudley, The Savoy, and Garage Bar.

About Accor

Accor is a world-leading augmented hospitality group offering unique and meaningful experiences in 4,800 hotels, resorts, and residences across 100 countries. With an unrivalled portfolio of brands from luxury to economy, Accor has been providing hospitality savoir-faire for more than 50 years. Beyond accommodations, Accor enables new ways to live, work, and play with food & beverage, nightlife, wellbeing, and coworking brands. To drive business performance, Accor's portfolio of business accelerators amplify hospitality distribution, operations, and experience. Guests have access to one of the world's most attractive hotel loyalty programs. Accor is deeply committed to sustainable value creation, and plays an active role in giving back to planet and community. Planet 21 – Acting Here endeavours to act for positive hospitality, while Accor Solidarity, the endowment fund, empowers disadvantaged groups through professional training and access to employment. Accor SA is publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACRFY) in the United States. For more information visit accor.com. Or become a fan and follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

