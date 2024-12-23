YEREVAN, Armenia, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accor, a world-leading hospitality group, has signed an agreement with Technotun, a major real estate operator in Armenia, to bring the pioneering Pullman brand to Yerevan. The partnership agreement was signed between Philippe Bone, Director of Development for Accor's New-East region, and Tigran Mnatsakanyan, Director of Technotun, during the Yerevan International Hospitality Forum 2024.

Scheduled to open in 2027, Pullman Residences Yerevan and Pullman Living Yerevan will redefine premium hospitality in the region.

Accor Group Partners with Technotun to Bring Pullman to Armenia for the First Time

Located on the serene hills of Norki Ayginer, Pullman Residences Yerevan will offer a blended business and lifestyle experience. The complex is designed to cater to long-term residents, international professionals, and investors, combining world-class hotel services with the comforts of home.

The Pullman Living complex will cater to longer stays, blending residential comfort with premium hotel service. Fully serviced by Pullman staff and following Accor's global standards, it will be ideal for international professionals and Diaspora Armenians seeking medium- to long-term accommodation.

"Partnering with Accor allows us to create a living experience of exceptional quality and service, offering residents a comprehensive range of tailored solutions. This collaboration is significant for our team, Armenia, and the industry. Our values and standards align seamlessly with those of a global leader like Accor," said Tigran Mnatsakanyan, Director of Technotun.

Pullman operates over 150 hotels in 40+ countries, redefining premium hospitality for the modern global traveller. Present in major cities like Paris, Berlin, Miami, Dubai, and London, Pullman is now set to arrive in Yerevan for the first time.

"As a brand rooted in business, lifestyle, and social connection, Pullman is committed to redefining progress and creating spaces where professionals and visionaries can thrive," said Philippe Bone, Director of Development for Accor's New East region. "This project represents an exciting opportunity to introduce Pullman's blended business and lifestyle concept to a dynamic new market, offering a purpose-driven and sustainable experience that reimagines the way people live, work, and connect."

The Accor-Technotun partnership, initiated with a memorandum of understanding in July, is now taking shape with a 20,000-square-metre complex that includes 16,000 square metres of landscaped open spaces and public infrastructure designed to enhance wellbeing.

Pullman Residences Yerevan and Pullman Living Yerevan will embody Pullman's forward-thinking ethos, featuring a No Car policy, landscaped spaces, bike lanes, and electric vehicle charging stations, promoting sustainability and healthier lifestyles, reflecting Pullman's commitment to conscious hospitality and community.

ABOUT ACCOR

Accor is a world-leading hospitality group offering experiences across more than 110 countries with 5,700 properties, 10,000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities and flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as Lifestyle with Ennismore. Accor is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity, and inclusivity. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information, please visit group.accor.com or follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2586827/Accor_Group.jpg

