Accor Transforms its Accounting System for Hotels in Middle East with Infor SaaS Solution

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Accor IMEA, an augmented hospitality leader with more than 400 hotels in India, Middle East, Africa and Turkey, is transforming its accounting systems with Infor SunSystems, a powerful financial management solution, on AWS.

The transformation will position the group to benefit from an anticipated rebound in the region's hospitality sector as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic abates and the region gears up for mega events including Expo 2020 Dubai.

Accor operates over 5,100 hotels across 110 countries globally. It has deployed Infor SunSystems to develop its new chart of accounts, and to manage and automate the finances for its hotels in the India, Middle East, Africa and Turkey region.

Johny Zakhem, Accor IMEAT chief financial officer, said: "As the Middle East hospitality sector looks to welcome more guests post-pandemic, Accor will be ideally positioned to manage our finances and accounts in an agile and intelligent way. Infor SunSystems will enable us to automate and standardize our financial management, making reporting easier and more accurate across our operations in the Middle East, while also boosting efficiency and helping individual hotels."

The hotel group was previously using an on-premises solution for its accounts in the Middle East and wanted to migrate to a SaaS model on the public cloud to provide greater resilience, help standardize its systems, and improve overall efficiency, oversight and security.

Given the complexity of managing accounts across multiple jurisdictions, Accor needed a solution capable of providing a unified chart of accounts for its hotels across the region, while also being compliant with the internationally recognized Uniform System of Accounts for the Lodging Industry (USALI).

The SaaS solution also gives greater flexibility for members of the accounts teams to work remotely during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, proving greater operational resiliency.

By adopting Infor SunSystems, Accor will also streamline its budgeting and forecasting processes, enabling hotel managers to improve their ability to plan ahead. It will drastically reduce downtime caused by hardware problems and software updates.

More than 50 Accor hotels across Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, and Oman are already covered by the SunSystems solution, and more hotels are in the process of migrating to the solution. Accor hopes to see about 200 hotels live on it by the end of the year.

Stan van Roij, vice-president of hospitality solutions for Infor, said: "Accor IMEA is clearly demonstrating the value of SaaS, with the group moving from a capex-intensive model that required hardware to a far more efficient and flexible opex model. We look forward to continuing the deployment of SunSystems across Accor's regional footprint, helping the company improve its reporting, increase its agility and oversight, and save valuable resources."

Since signing the initial agreement, the Accor IMEA regional corporate finance team based in Dubai has also migrated to the Infor Cloud, demonstrating the clear benefits for individual hotels and at a regional level.

About Accor

Accor is a world-leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,100 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries. The group has one of the industry's most diverse and fully-integrated hospitality ecosystems encompassing luxury and premium brands, midscale and economy offerings, unique lifestyle concepts, entertainment and nightlife venues, restaurants and bars, branded private residences, shared accommodation properties, concierge services, co-working spaces and more. Accor also boasts an unrivalled portfolio of distinctive brands and approximately 260,000 team members worldwide. Over 68 million members benefit from the company's comprehensive loyalty program ALL - Accor Live Limitless, a daily lifestyle companion that provides access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences. Through its Planet 21 – Acting Here, Accor Solidarity, RiiSE and ALL Heartist Fund initiatives, the group is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity and inclusivity. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACRFY) in the United States. For more information, visit group.accor.com or follow Accor on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 67,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com .

