ACCORDING TO GEN Z, YOUR BRAND IS A JOKE…AND AN OPPORTUNITY

Confused? A new study from Acceleration Community of Companies (ACC) reveals surprising insights into this complex and contradictory demographic.

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, a new report titled Unveiling Gen Z: What They Want You to Know in Their Own Words was released, highlighting the distinct social dynamics that shape Gen Z behavior and brand engagement. Key learnings include Gen Z's embrace of multiple identities beyond traditional identity markers, their penchant for satirical marketing, how they've expanded the concept of the "third place," and the significant influence social currency has on purchasing decisions.

This in-depth study represents the culmination of a months-long collaborative research program between industry experts at Acceleration Community of Companies (ACC), a leading marketing and media network, and graduate students at the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism. Collectively dubbed the USC Annenberg X ACC Think Tank, the directed research course is designed for public relations students to explore contemporary challenges, identify emerging trends, and gain deeper insight into what shapes culture.

The report also leverages a nationally representative survey of over 2,000 Gen Z adults in partnership with YouGov, a global public opinion and data company, as well as a separate global community survey and focus groups.

"When we initiated this research directive, our primary objective was to ensure that the Gen Z voice was genuinely heard. Despite being the subject of extensive studies, this generation often feels misrepresented," said Monica Chun, Chief Client Officer of ACC. "We focused on the critical domains they wanted to share and deemed important. Over time, I realized that many of my previous assumptions were misinterpretations."

"This group has an extremely keen awareness of marketing tactics and tropes, so brands that want to resonate need to learn new languages and navigate the nuances of the many communities that they live in," added Professor Matthew Le Veque, who led the USC Annenberg course. "The Gen Z consumer expects a brand to relate to them on a more personalized level and they are experts at recognizing when it doesn't. They crave engagement that celebrates their sense of uniqueness."

Top Takeaways Include:

Gen Z is Having an Identity Evolution and They Call it "ZEGOS"

We already know that Gen Z (defined for this study as US adults aged 18-27) is drawn to niche communities that cater to their interests. 78% of Gen Z belong to one or more communities specifically related to their interests, hobbies or extracurriculars. But as they participate in these communities, they tend to adopt layered identities and characteristics that change depending on the group. This identity fluidity, or ZEGOS, represents the unique intersection between digital spaces and lived experiences, enabling Gen Z to find an immediate sense of belonging among different subcultures. In fact, 74% of Gen Z shared their desire for brands to understand and cater to their many interests and identities in a way that isn't just somewhat personalized but makes them feel special.

The Way Gen Z Interacts with Your Brand Might Not Be How You Intended

Humor, specifically satire, plays a huge role in Gen Z's engagement with online content. In many cases, brand marketing that was not meant to be funny is reinterpreted by fans who take what they perceive as funny to an overexaggerated level, creating an unintentional but powerful connection. Even memes have become a language of their own, and brands that speak fluently often inspire brand affinity or product purchase. 41% of Gen Z said they pay more attention to brands that use humor or satire in their marketing and 35% say it makes them like a brand more.

There is No More Singular "Third Place" for a Generation That Is Everywhere All at Once

Instead, they have a Zegosystem (Zegos + Ecosystem) that represents the seamless transition Gen Z makes between IRL and online communities. At the core of this ecosystem is Gen Z's tendency to world-build around their passions, bridging the gap between the psychological benefits of a virtual community and the positive impact that comes from in-person connections.

Other Key Findings

When asked to rank their motivations for their last few non-essential purchases 21% of Gen Z ranked either validation/positive reviews by a peer, validation/positive reviews by influencers, or having seen it on a TikTok community or similar as their top motivation.

54% believe social media is more about finding and engaging with communities and/or content tailored to their specific interests versus connecting with friends or sharing their lives online.

Surprisingly, Facebook is the social media platform where Gen Z feels most comfortable being their 'true self' (31%), followed by X (11)% and TikTok (11%). Note : this is not necessarily where they frequent the most but rather where they feel most comfortable.

: this is necessarily where they frequent the most but rather where they feel most comfortable. Gen Z increasingly looks at the comment section as a critical forum for connection, offering a unique opportunity for brands. According to our community survey, 43% of Gen Z is comfortable with brands commenting and reacting to Gen Z.

58% of Gen Z said they would rather buy an item they've had their eye on than go on a trip (42%) if they were to receive a surprise reward.

When given a set of 4 favored experiences to choose from, 53% said they prefer intimate experiences that enable them to easily connect and interact, over traditional experiences like going to a bar, concert, etc. (21%), visually appealing "Instagram-worthy" experiences that they can share on social media (15%), or immersive experiences that leverage cool technology (11%).

65% agree that staying on top of popular trends has become more difficult in recent years.

45% agree that missing out on a popular trend has social consequences.

Check out the full 'Unveiling Gen Z: What They Want You to Know in Their Own Words' report at https://accelerationcc.com/genz/.

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. The total sample size was 2,006 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 10th - 22nd April 2024. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all Gen Z US adults (aged 18-27).

About ACC

Acceleration Community of Companies (ACC) is a network of culture driving media, marketing, and communications agencies that include MKG, a leading creative and experiential agency; Pink Sparrow, an award-winning design and fabrication shop; Stripe Theory, a data and marketing analytics firm; Pixly, a full-service influencer marketing agency; Trailblaze, a lifestyle communications firm and Advisory, a strategic marketing consultancy that provides clients a central point for integration among ACC's multiple offerings. ACC's clients include a range of Fortune 500 brands, from Pepsi, Target, Ralph Lauren, Meta, Google, Delta Airlines, Dolby, T-Mobile, HBO, Nike, and Netflix, among others.

About USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism

The Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism at the University of Southern California is an international leader in education and scholarship in the fields of communication, journalism, public diplomacy and public relations. With an enrollment of more than 2,200 students, USC Annenberg offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs that prepare the most promising minds to inquire, innovate and lead at the global crossroads of media, technology, and culture.

SOURCE Acceleration Agency