Accountants Streamline Cash Flow with ezACH Direct Deposit Software

Eliminate payment delays, reduce manual errors, and gain full control with a low-cost and high-quality ACH solution built for modern accounting workflows.

REDMOND, Wash., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfpricesoft.com developers understand that businesses demand faster payments and greater financial control, and now accountants are rethinking how they manage transactions. ezACH direct deposit software will simplify payment processing, accelerate cash flow, and reduce costly errors.

Clients are encouraged to download and test ezACH today to purchase to confirm compatibility.

ezACH empowers accountants to securely process electronic payments for clients, vendors, payroll, and tax obligations, all from one streamlined platform. By generating ACH files that can be uploaded directly to a bank, the software removes the need for manual payment handling and outdated processes.

"Speed and accuracy are critical in today's financial environment," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "ezACH gives accountants the ability to process multiple payments quickly and securely, without added complexity or cost."

Designed with flexibility in mind, ezACH allows users to manage unlimited transactions for unlimited companies at a one-time flat rate of $199.00, making it a cost-effective alternative to subscription-based payment platforms. Try it today!

Why Accountants Are Making the Switch:

Process ACH payments for vendors, clients, payroll, and tax agencies

Eliminate manual entry and reduce costly errors

Import data easily from CSV files or other Halfpricesoft applications

Handle unlimited companies and transactions with no recurring fees

Maintain full control over payment timing and processing

Clients can upload transactions for up to $4.99 to test compatibility

Halfpricesoft.com offers a variety of applications that will seamlessly integrate with ezACH software:

ezPaycheck : A new version of ezACH has just been released to support import CSV with ezPaycheck importing.

: A new version of ezACH has just been released to support import CSV with ezPaycheck importing. ezCheckprinting : Business check writer for vendors, miscellaneous and draft checks. https://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp

: Business check writer for vendors, miscellaneous and draft checks. https://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp ezAccounting: DIY in-house bookkeeping and payroll solution for one flat rate. https://www.halfpricesoft.com/accounting/accounting-software.asp

With a one-time cost of $199 per installation, ezACH offers long-term savings compared to subscription-based services. There are no hidden fees, and users can process unlimited ACH transactions. (Note: Banks may apply their own ACH processing fees. We recommend contacting your bank for compatibility prior to purchase).

Simplify the business operations and boost efficiency with the powerful, all-in-one solutions fromHalfpricesoft.com. To save both time and money, get started today at HalfPriceSoft.com for no cost or obligation

About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com has been delivering affordable, reliable business software solutions for over 20 years. Its suite of products, including payroll, accounting, check printing, tax filing, and ACH deposit software, helps small businesses, accountants, and nonprofits streamline operations and reduce costs. Trusted by thousands nationwide, Halfpricesoft.com remains committed to simplifying financial management with powerful, budget-friendly tools.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com