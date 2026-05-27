ezW2Correction 2025 Launches With E-File Direct Add-On Feature

New eFile Direct W2Correction add-on helps CPAs and businesses submit W-2C and W-3C corrections electronically with speed, accuracy, and confidence.

REDMOND, Wash., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfpricesoft.com introduces the latest release of ezW2Correction 2025, an enhanced solution built to simplify W-2C and W-3C correction processing while now offering a powerful eFile Direct W2Correction add-on service. Designed for CPAs, accountants, and small business professionals, this updated software streamlines corrections from start to submission, reducing errors and saving valuable time during critical filing periods.

Download ezW2Correction today and experience faster, easier W-2 corrections with built-in eFile Direct capabilities. There is never a cost or obligation to test drive the software for up to 30 days.

With the addition of the eFile Direct feature, users can go beyond printing and securely submit correction forms electronically, meeting compliance requirements faster and more efficiently than ever before. The software continues to support multi-year processing, allowing users to correct forms from 2015 through 2025 at one flat, affordable rate.

"Tax professionals need reliable tools that keep up with changing filing demands," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "With the new eFile Direct W2Correction add-on, ezW2Correction delivers a complete solution, from preparation to submission, helping users stay compliant while working more efficiently."

Key Features & Benefits:

Guided, step-by-step interface for accurate W-2C and W-3C preparation





NEW: eFile Direct W2Correction add-on for fast electronic submission





Process multiple tax years (2015–2025) at one flat rate





Print forms on plain white paper, no pre-printed forms required





Unlimited corrections with no extra fees





Generate secure PDF copies for digital recordkeeping





Ideal for CPAs, accounting professionals, and small businesses

With increased compliance pressure and strict IRS deadlines, ezW2Correction offers a dependable, all-in-one solution to manage corrections confidently. From creating accurate forms to securely e-filing them, users maintain full control of sensitive payroll data without the burden of high service costs or complicated systems.

ezW2Correction pricing starts at $49.00 for the paper print version, while the eFile version with direct submission capabilities is available for $169.00 per single installation. The software is available now at Halfpricesoft.com with a fully functional trial for new users.The only limitation to the trial version is "Trial" appears on forms and efile feature is not enabled until after purchase.

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of affordable, user-friendly business software, offering payroll, tax filing, check printing, and accounting solutions for small businesses, nonprofits, and accounting professionals across the nation.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com