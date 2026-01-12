Accounting Seed Launches Agents for Collections, Bill Pay, and General Ledger to deliver real-time value--no integrations required

The Salesforce-native accounting solution introduces AI agents designed to optimize cash flow and save time for growing businesses

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accounting Seed, a leading Salesforce-native accounting solution, today announced the launch of its AI Accounting Agents, enabling small and medium businesses to immediately realize benefits from artificial intelligence across their entire General Ledger and CRM without expensive integrations or complex data matching. This announcement follows Accounting Seed being named a Leader in the 2025 Accounting Solutions – Midmarket Champions quadrant from Info-Tech Research Group—based on verified end-user feedback collected through its SoftwareReviews platform.

"By building agents natively on Salesforce, we're eliminating obstacles that have prevented most businesses from using AI" Accounting Seed launches three AI Agents—Collections, Bill Pay, and General Ledger.

Because Accounting Seed is built natively within Salesforce, customers can rapidly deploy AI in the same platform they use to run sales, service, and operations. By having all core business data in a single platform, businesses can use AI for help with answering questions and performing automated tasks without complex data mapping and integrations.

A single platform eliminates common AI implementation barriers

"Growing businesses using Accounting Seed are uniquely positioned to capitalize on AI advancement," said Nasser Chanda, CEO of Accounting Seed. "While other companies struggle with fragmented data across multiple systems, our customers have everything in one place on Salesforce. The AI can immediately understand their business context and start delivering value."

The initial release includes three specialized accounting agents—Collections Agent, Bill Pay Agent, and General Ledger Agent—each designed to handle routine accounting tasks while maintaining comprehensive audit trails and respecting established security permissions. These agents are designed to save time, reduce errors, and help growing businesses see tangible benefits from AI without high cost and complexity.

"AI agents represent the ultimate evolution of our automation strategy," said Ryan Sieve, CTO of Accounting Seed. "By building these agents natively on the Salesforce Platform, we're eliminating the obstacles that have prevented most businesses from accessing and benefitting from AI. Our customers can now deploy intelligent AI that works seamlessly within their existing workflows and is securely grounded in their data."

New AI Agents tackle finance team pain points

The Collections Agent accelerates cash flow by turning invoices into cash faster through smart invoice analysis, payment prediction insights, and real-time aging inquiry. The Bill Pay Agent optimizes cash flow by capturing early payment discounts, detecting duplicate payments, and payment prioritization recommendations. The General Ledger Agent saves time through intelligent transaction querying as well as flexible posting and unposting.

The launch addresses critical challenges including cash flow struggles, manual inefficiencies, and missed payment opportunities that plague finance teams. With 89% of accounting managers struggling to secure talent, these agents enable businesses to scale efficiently and empower accounting teams to do more without adding massive costs or complexity.

"All three of our accounting agents are solving real challenges that positively impact the entire business," said Chanda. "Because we're built on Salesforce, data flows seamlessly from opportunity to billing to cash, making all customer data AI-ready today. Not only this, but it also allows customers to get instant results—reducing monthly close cycles by 50% and providing rapid financial insights."

Building on existing AI functionality

These new agents come on the heels of already released AI help for Accounting Seed users. The recently released Support Agent is a new generative AI-powered chat experience designed to help users increase their skills as well as get answers to questions in real-time.

In addition, Invoice Automation—also included in Accounting Seed—saves customers time by automatically matching emailed invoices to vendor accounts, creating payables, and auto populating details such as Invoice Date, Due Date and Invoice Number. AI then helps predict and populate fields, like GL expense accounts, to further improve both efficiency and productivity.

For more information, visit www.accountingseed.com or the Salesforce AgentExchange.

About Accounting Seed

Accounting Seed launched in 2011 as a Salesforce-native accounting solution, effectively bringing Accounting and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) securely under one roof. The native sharing of data on the Salesforce Platform gives all departments a real-time view of business performance from sales to operations to finance—while enabling greater efficiency through automation and paving the way for financial growth. Learn more at www.accountingseed.com.

