ACCP Practice Statement: "Over-the-Counter Epinephrine for Asthma Treatment: Too Much Risk for Too Little Benefit"

ASHBURN, Va., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Clinical Pharmacology® (ACCP) is pleased to announce the Practice Statement entitled "Over-the-Counter Epinephrine for Asthma Treatment: Too Much Risk for Too Little Benefit" was published in the December 2022 issue of The Journal of Clinical Pharmacology.

The Practice Statement highlights ACCP formally joining numerous medical organizations in emphasizing the hazards of over-the-counter (OTC) availability of inhaled epinephrine products for the treatment of asthma. The society recommends the removal of potentially hazardous medication of questionable effectiveness delivered by inhalation and intended for the self-treatment of asthma-related symptoms. Further, ACCP supports the implementation of pharmacist-centered asthma management programs which allow for the provision of asthma-related medication refills and care strategy related to pharmacotherapy. The recommendations made are in the best interest of quality healthcare access and the awareness of inherent dangers of using OTC inhaled epinephrine products for asthma.

This statement was published to bring awareness of the ramifications of OTC epinephrine use in asthma and encourages patients to consult with a healthcare professional for appropriate asthma pharmacotherapy management.

