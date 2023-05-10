ACCREDITED INVESTMENT FIDUCIARY NANCY J. HITE TO BE AMONG EXPERTS OFFERING 'FINANCIAL FITNESS TRAINING' TO BOOMER TIMES READERS OVER 55

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BOOMER TIMES announced it will provide its readers over 55 with financial fitness training each month so they will not run out of money before they run out of time, but still have adequate income to live the lifestyle of their dreams.

Boomer Times also named Andy Asher Executive Director for Video Programs and Live Streaming. Asher hosts the popular weekly live stream variety show "Let's Talk Food – Travel - Live²" and is excited to join the talented Boomer Times team headed by its new CEO Tom Madden.

The financial fitness training starts with advice from Nancy J. Hite, CEO, of The Strategic Wealth Advisor LLC CFP® AIF®, said Madden, who is also CEO of the international PR firm TransMedia Group.

"We're living longer, and many of us will live in our 80s or 90s, so it's unrealistic to think we can stop full-time work at 62 or 65 and have enough money for the next 30+ years without a flexible solid financial roadmap in place," said Hite.

In upcoming monthly digital editions of Boomer Times, Hite and other advisors will provide tips and insights on how stock market risks and burdensome taxes will weigh on over-55rs and how they can prepare to live long, financially uncomplicated financial lives.

Hite will also cite the importance of financial stress tests and that there's no such thing as a one-size financial roadmap that fits all. "It's time to shift from focusing on total growth as when we were younger to now growth and income for our future."

Madden believes Boomer is blessed to have such experienced interviewers as Asher and advisors as Hite. "We intend to keep our readers financially healthy," said Madden, a senior himself who believes financial fitness is as important as staying physically fit as we age.

Hite emphasizes that living longer means you need a flexible financial roadmap in place as stopping full-time work at 62 or 65 may not be realistic for everyone.

Hite is author of "The Retirement Mirage…Time to Think Differently," #1 on Amazon Feb. 2021 Retirement category.

Madden recently took over the top position at Boomer Times from its founder and long-time friend Anita Finley who is about to do her own interpretation of retirement after publishing the magazine for 33 years.

Media contact: Adrienne Mazzone 561-908-1683. [email protected].

SOURCE TransMedia Group