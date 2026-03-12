Accrete AI and Ocient Announce Partnership Empowering National Security Customers To Turn Massive Data into Action

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accrete, Inc., a dual-use AI company founded in 2017, whose Knowledge Engine Platform encodes institutional knowledge, judgment, and expertise into AI agents for decision superiority, announced a strategic partnership with Ocient, the AI-driven, industry- specific solutions provider of hyperscale data analytics and compute-adjacent storage foundations.

Together, the companies aim to make it easier for organizations to operationalize AI in environments where traditional architectures struggle to keep pace with data volume and complexity. Ocient selected Accrete as its first AI partner in the national security market based on Accrete's proven track record of delivering explainable AI that drives customer outcomes. This partnership reflects Accrete's commitment to providing powerful AI capabilities for organizations operating in data-intensive, mission-critical environments.

Both companies share a focus on customer success by helping organizations extract greater value from massive datasets, reduce time to insight, and improve decision-making in complex operational settings. By integrating Accrete's Knowledge Engine Platform with the hyperscale data processing and storage architecture in Ocient's Data Platform, Accrete can enhance the speed, scale, and responsiveness of its AI products for customers who depend on timely, high-confidence analysis.

Powered by Ocient's hyperscale Compute Adjacent Storage Architecture® (CASA) and leveraging NVMe technology, the integration enables Accrete's AI agents to process datasets of 100 terabytes or more with minimal latency. The result is faster data ingestion, faster inferencing across vast volumes of multi-modal information, and real-time insight at petabyte scale. For federal customers, this means Accrete's platform can deliver decision intelligence and autonomy without requiring organizations to move massive, hard-to-manage datasets across systems.

"AI agents powered by knowledge engines, operating at enterprise scale when coupled with petabyte-scale datasets, will empower decision makers with insights and knowledge that are unobtainable in today's environments characterized by siloed datasets and niche single-use applications," said Bill Wall, CEO of Accrete AI Government LLC, a federal subsidiary of New York-based Accrete, Inc.

"This partnership represents a shift in how we think about AI deployment," said Andrew Borene, Executive Director for External Affairs and Technical Partnerships at Ocient National Security Solutions (ONSS). "By strengthening the hyperscale data infrastructure as a foundation powering large-scale data and AI agentic workflows, we can improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the AI technology stack at a significantly lower total cost of ownership, helping customers use data at scales that were previously too costly or complex to support."

About Accrete AI

Accrete AI builds cognitive infrastructure for enterprise autonomous decision systems. Founded in 2017, Accrete's Knowledge Engine Platform unifies fragmented systems, siloed data, tacit knowledge, and decisions into a continuously learning universal system of record. Knowledge Engines enable global reasoning, collaboration, decision, and action in agents operating in complex organizations. Accrete's customers span Defense agencies as well as Fortune 500 corporations. From national security to commercial use cases, Accrete delivers mission-critical decision intelligence and automation on a single platform. Accrete AI Government LLC is the federal subsidiary of New York- based Accrete, Inc.

About Ocient

Ocient delivers AI-driven, industry-specific solutions built on a unified data and analytics platform designed for linear, limitless scale from initial deployments to the most demanding production environments. Ocient enables organizations to deploy and operate AI agents and applications that reason over high-velocity, full-resolution data in real time, delivering autonomous insight, decisioning, and action with predictable economics and control. Ocient solutions unify data ingestion, analytics, governance, and orchestration into a single operating layer that scales efficiently across on-premises and cloud environments. Acting as a gateway to cloud ecosystems, Ocient enables governed data products to be securely published to cloud analytics and AI/ML platforms with policy, lineage, and data quality preserved end to end. As data volumes grow, customers unlock increasing value. Headquartered in Chicago, Ocient is a global company committed to reducing AI's environmental impact, and backed by leading investors including Greycroft, OCA Ventures, In-Q-Tel, and Buoyant Ventures. For more information, visit www.ocient.com.

