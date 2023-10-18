Accrete AI Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

Prashant Bhuyan, CEO and Co-Founder, Accrete AI, Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs at 2023 Builders and Innovators Summit

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is recognizing Accrete AI CEO and Co-Founder Prashant Bhuyan as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2023 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

Accrete AI CEO and Co-Founder Prashant Bhuyan, recognized by Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2023 at its Builders and Innovators Summit, October 18, 2023.

Goldman Sachs selected Prashant from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. Prashant launched Accrete AI in 2017 to end organizational knowledge loss through the creation of AI agents that use tacit human knowledge to reason, predict, and decide at superhuman scale. Accrete's customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Special Operations Command, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Air Force, and Fortune 500 companies in industries such as media and entertainment and consumer goods. Prashant serves on the Atlantic Council Commission on Defense Innovation and helped create the Atlantic Council initiative "Eye to Eye in AI: Developing Artificial Intelligence for National Security and Defense" that calls for standardization in AI ethics, explainability, bias, privacy, and security to accelerate the procurement of critical dual use AI technologies to bolster national security.

"I am honored to receive this recognition for entrepreneurship from Goldman Sachs on behalf of my incredible team at Accrete. An entrepreneur is nothing more than an intermediary between labor and capital that sets a vision and takes responsibility for the outcome. Without a world class team and investors, Accrete would not be possible," said Bhuyan. "Accrete was built on the belief that AI will unleash human genius, create new markets for superintelligence, and revolutionize the way we work. Goldman Sachs has been an extraordinary partner over the last seven years in helping Accrete realize its vision and for that I'm truly grateful."

"We're delighted to recognize Prashant as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2023," said David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. "Like everyone in this year's class, Prashant has been a visionary in his field, pushing forward innovation and redefining markets. We are excited to harness Goldman's convening power to bring together these dynamic leaders and hear their insights."

In addition to honoring the most exceptional entrepreneurs, the Summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About Accrete AI

Accrete, Inc. is a dual use enterprise AI company founded in 2017 that licenses AI software solutions called Agents to both government and commercial customers struggling with organizational knowledge loss and information overload. Accrete is headquartered in Lower Manhattan with offices in Alexandria, VA, and Wellesley, MA. For more information, visit www.accrete.ai.

About Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

Press related questions about Accrete, please contact Ariane Wolf, Warner Communications, at [email protected] .

Press related questions about the Summit or Goldman Sachs, please contact Sophia Anthony at [email protected] .

SOURCE Accrete