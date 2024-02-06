Accrete Recognized in Gartner "Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Conversational Artificial Intelligence" Research Report

Accrete recognized as a Sample Provider of Decision Intelligence (DI)

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accrete AI , a leading dual-use enterprise AI software company, today announced that Accrete has been named a Sample Provider in the recently published Gartner report Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Conversational Artificial Intelligence . The report describes DI as: "a practical discipline used to improve decision making by explicitly understanding and engineering how decisions are made and outcomes are evaluated, managed and improved via feedback."

Accrete's AI knowledge engines enable AI software agents to reason, understand, learn, remember, decide, and act in perpetuity based on an organization's tacit domain knowledge. Accrete's core product line includes:

Nebula , a modular AI platform that powers Accrete's configurable analytical AI Agents; at Nebula's core are continuous learning, few-shot learning, contextual understanding, natural interaction, self-perpetuating knowledge graphs, uniquely modified transformers, and large language models. Nebula Social , an AI Agent for viral narrative prediction for enterprise and government users. The platform defends brand threats, monitors viral content creation, and aids crisis management. Nebula ITSM transforms IT service management stacks into predictive engines for risk detection and incident remediation.





The company's customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Special Operations, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Army as well as Fortune 500 companies in media, entertainment and consumer goods.

"We're pleased to have been included in the Gartner report in the Decision Intelligence category," said Prashant Bhuyan, Founder & CEO, Accrete AI. "Accrete's AI knowledge engines compress tacit domain knowledge into autonomously generated knowledge graphs that connect dots across data silos, generating superhuman predictive insights that human experts can't. Our technology transforms commoditized large language models into interactive AI agents that can make better decisions at superhuman speed, scale, and precision. We believe decision intelligence will determine the efficacy and success of organizations for the foreseeable future."

About Accrete: Accrete AI, founded in 2017, delivers configurable, reliable, and accurate dual-use Analytical AI Agents to both government and commercial customers. Analytical AI agents are AI software that learn from domain-specific human expertise, perform analytical work that would otherwise require an army of human experts, and generate predictive insight beyond human capacity, enabling enterprise customers to grow in previously unimaginable ways. Accrete is headquartered in Lower Manhattan with offices in Alexandria, Va., and Wellesley, Mass. For more information, visit www.accrete.ai .

