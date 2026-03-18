Lieutenant General (Ret.) Daniel L. Karbler Joins Accrete, Inc. as Strategic Advisor

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accrete, Inc., a dual-use AI company founded in 2017, whose Knowledge Engine Platform encodes institutional knowledge, judgment, and expertise into AI agents that can be relied upon to inform complex decisions, today announced that retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Daniel L. Karbler has joined the company as a strategic advisor to its Board of Directors.

Lieutenant General (Ret.) Daniel L. Karbler

As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly central to the future of defense, Accrete partners with highly respected senior defense and intelligence leaders whose operational experience and strategic judgment help ensure the company's technology is aligned to the most urgent needs of national security missions. By working with accomplished advisors such as Lieutenant General Karbler, Accrete is deepening its understanding of how its Knowledge Engine technology can enable the Department of War to cut through complexity to make the most effective decisions faster.

"Accrete's vision for scalable, intelligent decision-support systems is both compelling and timely. I'm excited to help accelerate the company's growth and deliver impactful AI solutions across multiple mission areas," said Lieutenant General Daniel Karbler.

Karbler brings decades of leadership experience across missile defense, space operations, strategic deterrence, and joint military command. He most recently served as commanding general of the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command and Joint Functional Component Command for Integrated Missile Defense, where he helped lead critical efforts to strengthen the nation's defense posture against rapidly evolving threats.

"AI agents that can be trusted to guide humans through blinding complexity will play a defining role in the future of national security, but their impact depends on whether these systems are trustworthy, explainable, grounded, mission-aligned, and informed by real operational expertise," said Prashant Bhuyan, Founder, CEO, and Chairman of Accrete, Inc. "General Karbler's experience and judgment will help shape our Knowledge Engine Platform to deliver scalable intelligence to inform decisions that strengthen U.S. national security."

Lieutenant General Karbler joins General Paul Nakasone (Ret.) and General Stanley McChrystal (Ret.) on Accrete's roster of strategic advisors to the Board of Directors.

"Accrete is focused on addressing the challenges facing defense and intelligence leaders: growing complexity, rapidly-moving threats, and overwhelming volumes of information. By working closely with advisors who understand these operational realities firsthand, Accrete is building AI solutions designed to address customer pain points and help national security stakeholders make quicker, better-informed decisions," said Bill Wall, CEO of Accrete AI Government.

About Accrete

Accrete AI builds cognitive infrastructure for autonomous enterprise decision systems. Founded in 2017, Accrete's Knowledge Engine Platform unifies fragmented systems, siloed data, tacit knowledge, and decision-making into a continuously learning universal system of record. Knowledge Engines enable global reasoning, collaboration, decision, and action in agents operating in complex organizations. Accrete's customers span defense agencies as well as Fortune 500 corporations. From national security to commercial use cases, Accrete's platform enables the creation of superintelligent agents that deliver mission-critical decision intelligence purpose built for high stakes environments. Accrete AI Government LLC, based in Alexandria, VA, is the federal subsidiary of New York- based Accrete, Inc.

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SOURCE Accrete