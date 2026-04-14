U.S. Air Force Selects Accrete's Argus Platform to Help Reduce FOCI Risk in Foreign Investment and Real Estate Acquisitions

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accrete, Inc., a New York-based AI company that builds Knowledge Engines, announced that the U.S. Air Force has selected the company's platform to help reduce foreign ownership, control, or influence (FOCI) risk in international investments and real estate acquisitions.

The U.S. Air Force is one of the military branches that participates in the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), an interagency committee that reviews transactions involving foreign investment in the United States to assess their potential impact on national security.

Accrete's Knowledge Engine Platform, which powers Argus, enables AI agents to capture tacit domain knowledge, reason across information silos, and identify vulnerabilities too complex for humans to uncover with traditional analytical software.

"FOCI can be a complex and often opaque network. Adversaries frequently conceal activities through multilayered corporations and front businesses, which regularly change names, countries of registry, and ownership, making detection difficult. This vulnerability poses a significant risk to national security. Argus highlights detailed information and reveals FOCI threats quickly," said Bill Wall, CEO of Accrete AI Government LLC, the federal subsidiary of Accrete, Inc.

Argus provides a rapid and accurate picture of risk and influence significantly accelerating decision-making. Customers select Argus because it enables them to quickly process and contextualize overwhelming amounts of complex information that previously prevented timely determinations. Analysts can conduct due diligence and identify gaps in CFIUS filings using trustworthy agents that reason from ground truth rooted in institutional knowledge, judgment, and experience.

"The Air Force's selection of Accrete's Knowledge Engine Platform and the deployment of its Argus agent reflects a shift in how national security threats are identified and addressed. We are proud to provide the Air Force with AI infrastructure that enables more proactive decisions. Argus enables the United States to gain a decision edge while strengthening national security," said Prashant Bhuyan, Founder, CEO, and Chairman of Accrete, Inc.

About Accrete

Founded in 2017, Accrete, Inc. is an AI company that builds Knowledge Engines, a dynamic context, memory, and perception layer that enables agentic collaboration, decision, and action in complex organizations where security and trust are paramount. Accrete AI Government LLC brings Knowledge Engines to the federal government, enabling entities to capture institutional knowledge, unify information silos across open-source and government data at scale, and inform autonomous decision systems.

SOURCE Accrete