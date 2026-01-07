Veteran Sales Leader Brings Decades of Experience Supporting Farm, Ranch, and Recreational Land Transactions Across the U.S.

DENVER, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accruit, a national leader in Qualified Intermediary services and technology-enabled 1031 exchange solutions, is pleased to announce that Bob Goodson has joined the company as Director, Business Development. In this role, Goodson will support strategic growth initiatives with a strong focus on agribusiness, farm and ranch, and recreational land-focused real estate transactions.

Bob Goodson Joins Accruit as Director, Business Development, Expanding Footprint in Agribusiness and Land

Goodson brings more than two decades of experience in real estate, title, and 1031 exchange services, including senior leadership roles with a national qualified intermediary and a leading national title organization. Throughout his career, he has been deeply involved in complex transactions involving agricultural land, large commercial properties, and multi-generational ownership structures, helping clients preserve equity and transition assets efficiently.

"I've come to know Bob in the past few years as a fierce competitor in the agricultural and recreational property 1031 Exchange market, during that time we have become good friends." said Max Hansen, Managing Director of Accruit. "I'm thrilled to have Bob as part of our Accruit team and the opportunity to work side by side—bringing complementary experience, shared values, and a deep understanding of our clients' needs—strengthens what we can deliver together."

A respected industry educator and relationship-builder, Goodson has worked closely with farm and ranch brokerages, land investment specialists, and professional advisors across the Western United States. He maintains active involvement with organizations such as the REALTORS® Land Institute (RLI) and has built longstanding relationships within leading farm and ranch brokerage networks, including Fay Ranches.

Goodson is also a licensed real estate instructor in multiple states and has delivered continuing education and industry presentations to brokers, attorneys, and advisors on transaction strategy, risk mitigation, and tax-deferred exchange planning.

"I'm excited to join Accruit and collaborate with a team that truly values expertise, innovation, and client service," said Goodson. "Accruit's national platform and deep technical capabilities create an ideal environment to support agribusiness and commercials investors navigating complex exchanges and long-term planning goals."

About Accruit

Accruit, founded in 2000 and acquired by Inspira Financial in 2023, is a trusted leader in 1031 Exchange solutions and the creator of the industry's only 1031 Exchange technology. Known for its expert team, innovative technologies, robust security, and financial strength, Accruit consistently delivers exceptional Qualified Intermediary services tailored to client needs and business goals. For more information, visit www.accruit.com.

