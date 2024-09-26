Accruit Private Client Group Recognizes the 2025 Best Lawyers® Specializing in Real Estate

Accruit Private Client Group is proud to recognize attorneys specializing in real estate who have been named to the 2025 edition of The Best Lawyers in America® through a collaboration with Best Lawyers®.

For over four decades, Best Lawyers has been recognized for its rigorous peer review process, where tens of thousands of leading lawyers confidentially evaluate the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area. Recognition by Best Lawyers is regarded as a significant honor, conferred on a lawyer by their peers. Best Lawyers' founding principles align with Accruit Private Client Group's commitment to providing tailored and expert solutions in the field of 1031 Qualified Intermediary services.

Accruit Private Client Group is dedicated to offering specialized 1031 Exchange services. Their collaborative approach involves coordinating with a client's trusted team of professional advisors, including CPAs, attorneys, and financial planners to develop a unified strategy. Accruit's initiative with Best Lawyers underscores their dedication to trusted expertise and strategic planning.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Best Lawyers to further recognize numerous real estate lawyers across 12 states that were newly named to the 2025 edition of The Best Lawyers in America," said Brent Abrahm, Chief Executive Officer at Accruit Private Client Group. "Best Lawyers not only recognizes the top legal professionals in real estate but also aligns with our mission to provide unparalleled service and expertise to our clients."

The award recipients of the 2025 The Best Lawyers in America recognition for Real Estate Law were selected based on comprehensive peer reviews and were recognized for their excellence and contributions to the legal profession.

About Accruit

Accruit, an Inspira Financial Solution, is a leading full service Qualified Intermediary and developer of the industry's only patented 1031 Exchange technology. Founded in 2000 and acquired by Inspira Financial in 2023, Accruit has gained the trust of thousands of clients and become a leader in the industry through its highly credentialed experts, consistent delivery of service, innovative technologies, robust security protocols and financial strength.

About Best Lawyers®

Best Lawyers® is the oldest and most respected peer-review research and marketing company in the legal profession. Best Lawyers compiles extensive recognitions by conducting exhaustive peer-review surveys in which tens of thousands of leading lawyers confidentially evaluate the work of their fellow legal professionals within their local market and specialty. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore, recognition by Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor. For more information, visit www.bestlawyers.com.

