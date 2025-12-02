AccuAccount Wins Best-in-Class Loan Management System at IBSi Global FinTech Innovation Awards (GFIA) 2025

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alogent ( @Alogent-Corp ), a leading provider of banking and financial services software, announced that its AccuAccount platform has been named Best-in-Class Loan Management System at the IBSi Global FinTech Innovation Awards (GFIA) 2025. This honor recognizes AccuAccount's innovation, with selection criteria including both solution advancements and demonstrated success in real-world deployments, like the measurable impact achieved with First National Bank of Pana.

By implementing AccuAccount, First National Bank of Pana transformed its loan management operations through automated workflows, real-time exception tracking, and centralized access. These enhancements enable the bank to conduct audits more efficiently, strengthen risk management, and digitize legacy records, resulting in immediate operational improvements, greater compliance, and elevated customer service.

"Our partnership with First National Bank of Pana truly demonstrates how AccuAccount empowers institutions to achieve operational excellence, maintain regulatory compliance, and improve the overall account holder experience," said Jenn Mitchell, Director of Product Management at Alogent. "We're focused on building technology that creates measurable value for banks and credit unions, and we're honored that IBS Intelligence has recognized this dedication."

Trusted by more than 32,000 bankers, AccuAccount, Alogent's ECM solution designed for commercial lending, automates the entire lending lifecycle and sets the standard for loan management and exception tracking. Together, these capabilities help financial institutions boost efficiency, strengthen compliance, and streamline operations across their portfolios.

This year's IBSi Global FinTech Innovation Awards attracted over 600 submissions from more than 50 countries, with participation from financial institutions, banking technology providers, and fintechs across 15 categories. The global reach underscores the significance of AccuAccount's win and Alogent's dedication to advancing innovation in financial services technology for institutions of all sizes.

About Alogent

Alogent provides proven, end-to-end check payment processing, and enterprise content, information, and loan management platforms, to financial institutions of all sizes, including credit unions, community banks, and some of the largest national and international institutions. Our unique approach spans the entire transaction ecosystem — capturing and digitizing transaction data, exception tracking, and automating entire transaction and loan management workflows so that information is available across the enterprise. Alogent's solution suites leverage the latest in machine learning and predictive analytics, including enterprise-wide data intelligence and reporting solutions that enable financial institutions to deliver products and services that boost engagement through personalization and data-backed decisions. Learn more about Alogent at www.alogent.com .

