Accuity Earns Platinum Pinnacle AI Award for Its AI-Driven Clinical Decision Model

Recognition highlights Accuity's model combining outcomes-trained AI with physician interpretation to ensure clinical reality is accurately reflected in inpatient records

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuity has been named the Platinum winner in the Clinical Decision AI category at the 2026 Pinnacle Artificial Intelligence Awards . The honor highlights Accuity's approach to improving inpatient outcome accuracy by combining outcomes-trained artificial intelligence with independent physician interpretation to ensure clinical reality is fully reflected in the coded record.

The Pinnacle Artificial Intelligence Awards celebrate excellence in AI innovation, engineering, enterprise transformation, industry impact, responsible AI, and leadership.

Addressing a Persistent Accuracy Gap in Healthcare Data

In inpatient care, important clinical nuance can be lost as medical documentation is translated into coded data used for reimbursement and performance measurement. This often appears as understated patient severity, conservative coding decisions, and performance metrics that do not fully reflect the complexity of care delivered.

Accuity addresses this challenge by reviewing the complete inpatient chart after discharge, when the full clinical record is available and complete clinical context can be evaluated. At the center of the model is Amplifi, Accuity's AI engine trained on millions of physician-reviewed, payer-adjudicated inpatient charts. Amplifi analyzes structured and unstructured clinical data across the chart and highlights where clinical reality may not be fully represented in the coded record.

Accuity physicians then independently interpret those signals and apply the most accurate clinical–coding outcome directly within the client's system, ensuring results remain consistent, compliant, and defensible.

Recognizing a Responsible Approach to Healthcare AI

The Pinnacle Awards program noted that the 2026 winners represent "the highest level of innovation, responsibility, and real-world performance in AI today," highlighting organizations shaping how AI is applied across industries.

Accuity demonstrates how AI can strengthen accuracy and insight in complex healthcare environments without replacing clinical judgment or introducing operational burden for hospital teams.

"Healthcare organizations are under tremendous pressure to ensure accuracy and financial sustainability," said Todd Van Meter, CEO of Accuity. "This award reflects the work our team has done to build an approach where AI and physician expertise work together to ensure the care delivered is accurately represented. We're proud to support health systems with solutions that strengthen trust and performance."

To date, Accuity has reviewed more than 7 million inpatient charts and delivered $3.3 billion in incremental revenue to clients. In 2025 alone, Accuity delivered more than $800 million in cash benefit to clients and reviewed 1.8 million inpatient charts. The company now supports more than 65 health systems and 400 hospitals nationwide with a team of more than 200 Accuity physicians across 19 subspecialties, alongside hundreds of inpatient coding and revenue cycle experts.

About the Pinnacle Awards

The Pinnacle Awards celebrate organizations of all sizes and across all industries, shining a spotlight on those shaping the future of business through innovation, resilience, and leadership. For more information about the Pinnacle Awards, submission categories, and upcoming announcements, visit www.pinnacle-award.com.

About Accuity

Accuity is an AI-driven clinical revenue integrity partner that helps hospitals capture the full value of the care they deliver.

Combining proprietary Amplifi AI technology with physician, coding, CDI, and revenue cycle experts, Accuity reviews every inpatient chart before billing. Documentation gaps and clinically driven coding opportunities are captured compliantly, ensuring the administrative record reflects the clinical reality.

The company's proven, hybrid approach of physician-governed AI delivers an average of $4–$6 million per 10,000 discharges and improves patient quality metrics such as Case Mix Index, CC/MCC capture, and Severity of Illness/Risk of Mortality. Accuity delivers clinical clarity today and builds the foundation for sustained financial resilience tomorrow.

For more information, visit www.accuityhealthcare.com

Media Contact:

Supreme Communications for Accuity Healthcare

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SOURCE Accuity