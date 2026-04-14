Accuity Names Cindy Klain Chief Product and Strategy Officer to Advance Innovation and Growth

Healthcare technology leader brings leadership from Optum, Change Healthcare, and GE Healthcare to support Accuity's next phase of expansion.

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuity has named Cindy Klain Chief Product and Strategy Officer. She will oversee enterprise product management and corporate strategy, guiding innovation and investment priorities as the company continues expanding its solutions for healthcare providers navigating tightening reimbursement and regulatory oversight.

Klain joins Accuity with deep experience shaping product portfolios and driving transformation across major healthcare technology organizations. During leadership roles at Optum, Change Healthcare, and GE Healthcare, she directed product strategy and commercialization efforts that supported health systems and revenue cycle organizations across the healthcare ecosystem.

In her new role, Klain will oversee Accuity's product vision and portfolio governance while aligning product development and corporate strategy with the company's long-term growth objectives. Her leadership will ensure Accuity continues delivering solutions that improve revenue integrity and operational performance, while ensuring the clinical reality documented in inpatient records is more accurately reflected in coded outcomes.

"Cindy brings a strong track record of product leadership and strategic execution across some of the most influential organizations in healthcare technology," said Todd Van Meter, CEO of Accuity. "Her experience building and scaling enterprise platforms and product portfolios will drive solutions that address the growing reimbursement complexity providers face."

Klain has led large product organizations responsible for enterprise platforms, commercialization strategy, and transformation within the healthcare technology and services sector. She is widely recognized for launching innovative healthcare technology solutions and implementing governance frameworks that enhance investment prioritization and long-term value creation.

"Healthcare providers are operating in an environment where accuracy and operational discipline matter more than ever," said Klain. "Accuity has built a model to ensure the care delivered is accurately represented in the data used to measure performance and reimbursement. I look forward to working with the team to continue advancing solutions that help providers navigate these challenges."

About Accuity

Accuity is an AI-driven clinical revenue integrity partner that helps hospitals capture the full value of the care they deliver.

Combining proprietary Amplifi AI technology with physician, coding, CDI, and revenue cycle experts, Accuity reviews every inpatient chart before billing. Documentation gaps and clinically driven coding opportunities are captured compliantly, ensuring the administrative record reflects the clinical reality.

The company's proven, hybrid approach of physician-governed AI delivers an average of $4–$6 million per 10,000 discharges and improves patient quality metrics such as Case Mix Index, CC/MCC capture, and Severity of Illness/Risk of Mortality. Accuity delivers clinical clarity today and builds the foundation for sustained financial resilience tomorrow.

For more information, visit www.accuityhealthcare.com

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SOURCE Accuity