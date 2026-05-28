AccuWeather® and Disney Team Up to Deliver Weather Forecasts with Proven Superior Accuracy™

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuWeather® – the most trusted source of weather forecasts and alerts with proven Superior Accuracy™ – today announced a new multi-platform, global co-development licensing agreement with Disney Experiences. Together, this creates a first-of-its-kind weather forecasting and alerting system for Disney Experiences.

Download the Disney Weather Check powered by AccuWeather mobile app by scanning the QR code.

Disney Weather Check, powered by AccuWeather, delivers impactful, actionable weather intelligence through a customized mobile app and global enterprise platform. Guests visiting Disney parks and resorts can now access customized weather information by downloading the Disney Weather Check powered by AccuWeather mobile app via scanning the QR code or by visiting our website. By doing so, guests are empowered to make the best-informed decisions to plan for and maximize their day, with access to real-time weather forecasts and location-specific alerts from AccuWeather.

The long-term agreement provides a seamless and customized in-park weather integration using the award-winning AccuWeather App and Disney Weather Check at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa, Disney's Vero Beach Resort, and Disney's Hilton Head Island Resort.

"AccuWeather is collaborating with Disney to help guests enjoy the most magical experience, supported by the most detailed weather forecasts and alerts," said Steven R. Smith, Chief Executive Officer of AccuWeather. "Together with Disney Experiences, AccuWeather is delivering the most precise, localized forecasts – proven more accurate than those from any other source – that help guests plan their day efficiently, while providing peace of mind that AccuWeather is continuously monitoring weather conditions throughout their visit, with the best and latest information to optimize their experience."

AccuWeather's mobile app exclusive to Disney Experiences includes:

Geo-Fenced Experiences within Disney properties, which activates Disney Weather Check features within the AccuWeather App. Guests receive enhanced, location-specific weather intelligence, aligned with Disney employee alerts, warnings, and advisories used to initiate uniform safety protocols.

Custom Hourly Forecast providing specific hourly forecast for Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa, Disney's Vero Beach Resort, and Disney's Hilton Head Island Resort including real-time weather to support informed decision making and enhanced guest safety.

AccuWeather MinuteCast® provides a hyperlocal forecast of precipitation type and intensity, as well as precise start and end times for rain or snow weather over the upcoming four hours, pinpointed to a person's exact GPS location.

AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature is the only index that considers more than temperatures plus one additional variable. It is based on 14 factors, which is more precise than other sources, including the impact of sunshine intensity, wind speed, humidity, and air density.

UV Index with the greatest accuracy and detail available from any source; highly localized UV indices and forecasts provide enhanced protection from UV exposure by allowing users to track their UV exposure hour-by-hour, down to the tenths of a unit.

"This collaboration enables our guests and operational leadership to benefit from customized, accurate, consistent, and actionable weather insights across many Disney properties," said Greg Hale, Chief Safety Officer and V.P., Disney Worldwide Safety Assurance. "By integrating AccuWeather's information and expertise with Disney Weather Check, we are continuing our commitment to providing the best guest experience possible."

Download the Disney Weather Check powered by AccuWeather mobile app by scanning the QR code or by visiting our website.

Media Contact:

Please contact [email protected]during regular business hours, or [email protected]or call the AccuWeather® Media Hotline at (814)-235-8710 at any time to arrange interviews with AccuWeather® experts or to request the most updated graphics for print or broadcast.

About AccuWeather, Inc. and AccuWeather.com

AccuWeather, recognized and documented as the most accurate and most used source of weather forecasts and warnings in the world, has saved over 12,000 lives, prevented injury to over 100,000 people, and saved companies tens of billions of dollars through better planning and decision-making.

A billion people around the world rely on AccuWeather's proven Superior Accuracy™ across our consumer digital platforms. AccuWeather.com is the #1 weather destination and one of the top 100 most-visited websites in the world, and our award-winning AccuWeather app delivers detailed real-time forecasts to millions of smartphones.

AccuWeather forecasts also appear on digital signage, in 700 newspapers, are heard on over 400 radio stations, and viewed on 100 television stations. The AccuWeather Network and AccuWeather NOW® reach an audience of over 125 million on cable and streaming platforms.

AccuWeather For Business serves more than half of the Fortune 500 companies and thousands of other businesses and government agencies globally who pay for the most accurate weather forecasts than from any other source.

Visit AccuWeather.com for the most accurate hyperlocal forecasts, weather news, and information, and download the free AccuWeather app for Android or iOS.

About Disney Experiences

Disney Experiences brings the magic of The Walt Disney Company's powerful brands and franchises — including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, ESPN, Twentieth Century Studios and National Geographic — into the daily lives of families and fans around the world to create magical memories that last a lifetime. When Walt Disney opened Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., on July 17, 1955, he created a unique destination built around storytelling and immersive experiences, ushering in a new era of family entertainment. More than 70 years later, Disney has grown into one of the world's leading providers of family travel and leisure experiences, with iconic businesses including six resort destinations with 12 theme parks and 53 resorts in the United States, Europe and Asia; a top-rated cruise line fleet of seven ships; a luxurious family beach resort in Hawaii; a popular vacation ownership program; and two award-winning guided tour adventure businesses. Disney Imagineers are the creative force behind Disney theme parks, resort hotels and cruise ships globally. Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing includes the world's leading licensing business; one of the largest children's publishing brands globally; one of the largest licensors of games across platforms worldwide; and consumer products at retail around the world.

About Disney SyncLink Technology:

Safety is a core value at Disney Experiences. In order to achieve the vision of a safe and more accessible world, Disney SyncLink Technology has been developed to provide innovative safety and accessibility software solutions in areas such as weather safety, food safety, employee safety and effective communication for people with hearing and vision disabilities. Disney SyncLink Technology is licensed to other companies to bring safety solutions to the external market.

Learn more at: www.disneysynclink.com

SOURCE AccuWeather, Inc.