ACE Cash Express Helps Children Battling Childhood Cancer Raising Over $31,000 for Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation

"ACE Cash Express and their customers have gone above and beyond each year to help kids with cancer and 2021 was no different," said Liz Scott, Co-Executive Director of Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation and mother of Alex Scott, the founder of ALSF. "Their support will continue our daughter's legacy by funding much needed research in the fight against childhood cancer."

The Give A Little Campaign is a national in-store fundraiser that supports charities selected by ACE employees. The charities selected are those focused on helping children, supporting education, and promoting financial literacy. By supporting Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, ACE is funding research for better diagnostics and treatment for pediatric cancer.

"We are proud to continue to support Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation," said Eric Norrington, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs for Populus Financial Group. "Our ACE associates value the important mission of ALSF, and thanks to our valued customers, we are able to support ALSF as they fund pediatric cancer research and support the families of children battling cancer."

Nationally, the 2021 Give A Little Campaign raised more than $188,000 for local chapters of charities across the country including AdoptAClassroom.org, Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, Autism Speaks, Back on My Feet, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Feeding America's Local Food Banks, Homes For Our Troops, Humane Society of the United States, National Breast Cancer Foundation, Save the Children, and Triumph Over Kid Cancer. This fundraiser is a part of the ACE Community Fund, ACE's charitable-giving program which has donated more than $15 million since its inception in 2004 to organizations in communities where ACE operates.

About Populus Financial Group

Populus Financial Group™ provides financial services through its family of brands including ACE Cash Express®, ACE Elite® Visa® Prepaid Debit Card, ACE Flare® Account by MetaBank® and Porte™. Populus Financial Group delivers a broad range of financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Visit PopulusFinancial.com for more information.

About Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of 4-year-old Alexandra "Alex" Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. Her spirit and determination inspired others to support her cause, and when she passed away at the age of 8, she had raised $1 million. Since then, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement. Today, ALSF is one of the leading funders of pediatric cancer research in the U.S. and Canada raising more than $200 million so far, funding nearly 1,000 research projects and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer. For more information, visit AlexsLemonade.org.

