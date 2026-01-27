ACE Cash Express Raises Over $26,000 for Autism Speaks

Last year, ACE sponsored an Autism Speaks pickleball event at Chicken N Pickle in San Antonio. During the event, ACE employees distributed sensory toys to children in the community. It was a fun-filled day for individuals of all ages to participate in a wide range of activities tailored to meet the various needs of individuals on the autism spectrum.

"We are incredibly grateful to ACE Cash Express for raising more than $26,000 through its annual Give a Little Campaign," said Christie Godowski, Vice President of Community Engagement at Autism Speaks. "The generosity of ACE Cash Express employees and customers truly make a difference. Their support helps Autism Speaks continue our commitment to supporting autistic individuals and their families throughout their lives."

Autism Speaks continues to advocate for advances in care for autistic individuals and their families, and ninety cents of every dollar funds research, advocacy, programs, and services.

"We are proud to contribute to Autism Speaks through our Give A Little Campaign," said Sally Aiello, Vice President of Government Relations at Populus. "Their dedication to promoting better solutions for autistic individuals and their families ultimately helps build a more understanding and supportive society for everyone."

Nationally, the 2025 Give A Little Campaign raised more than $179,000 for charities across the country, including AdoptAClassroom.org, Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, Autism Speaks, and Feed My Starving Children. This fundraiser is part of the ACE Community Fund, ACE's charitable-giving program, which has donated more than $21 million since its inception in 2004 to organizations in communities where ACE operates.

About Populus Financial Group

Populus Financial Group® provides financial services through its family of brands including ACE Cash Express®, ACE Elite® Visa® Prepaid Debit Card, Flare Account® and Porte®. Populus Financial Group delivers a broad range of financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Visit PopulusFinancial.com for more information.

About Autism Speaks

In partnership with autistic people, Autism Speaks works to create an inclusive world and redefine possible for people with autism across their lifespan. As the largest autism organization in the U.S., Autism Speaks has spent more than two decades driving research, expanding services, and shaping policy to improve quality of life. Each year, the organization connects millions of autistic people and their families to free sources, advocacy and support, while working across sectors to advance disability inclusion and opportunity. Learn more at AutismSpeaks.org and follow @AutismSpeaks on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

