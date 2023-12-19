ACE Cash Express Raises $5,067 for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank

DALLAS, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACE Cash Express (ACE), a Populus Financial Group, Inc. brand, raised $5,067 for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank during ACE's annual fundraising event, the Give A Little Campaign. The money raised paid for 15,201 meals for households in need of food assistance in Cleveland. Cleveland's child poverty rate has consistently been among the highest of large U.S. cities.

In 2023, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank served more than 400,000 people across their six-county service area, and nearly 100,000 people were using services for the first time. Before accessing these services, people often had to choose whether to buy food or pay for rent and utilities.

"We appreciate the support of companies all through the year, but especially during the holiday season when those experiencing food insecurity find things especially difficult," said Lisa Sands, Senior Manager of Corporate Relations at Greater Cleveland Food Bank. "We're thankful that the Populus Financial team supports our work with such a generous donation."

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank is a member of Feeding America and works to ensure that everyone in their communities has the nutritious food that they need every day. Supporters can help the Greater Cleveland Food Bank by volunteering, donating, or hosting a food drive. For one dollar, the food bank can provide three meals to a family in need.

"We are proud to support the Greater Cleveland Food Bank," said Eric Norrington, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs for Populus Financial Group. "The need for food continues to rise in the United States, and we are committed to raising donations for such a great cause."

Nationally, the 2023 Give A Little Campaign raised more than $150,000 for local chapters of charities across the country including AdoptAClassroom.org, Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, Autism Speaks, Feeding America's Local Food Banks, Feed My Starving Children, and Homes For Our Troops. This fundraiser is a part of the ACE Community Fund, ACE's charitable-giving program, which has donated more than $17 million since its inception in 2004 to organizations in communities where ACE operates.

About Populus Financial Group

Populus Financial Group™ provides financial services through its family of brands including ACE Cash Express®, ACE Elite® Visa® Prepaid Debit Card, Flare Account® and Porte®. Populus Financial Group delivers a broad range of financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Visit PopulusFinancial.com for more information.

About Greater Cleveland Food Bank

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank is the largest hunger relief organization in Northeast Ohio having distributed more than 51 million pounds in FY2023 to just over 400,000 hungry people in Cuyahoga, Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Ashland and Richland counties. Their mission is working together to ensure that everyone in their communities has the nutritious food they need every day. They do this through both food distribution and SNAP outreach efforts. The food bank continues to provide nutritious food to those in need while working to end hunger tomorrow through connecting clients to resources. For more information go to www.GreaterClevelandFoodBank.org.

