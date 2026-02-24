Populus Financial Group Donates 850 Books to Davis Elementary School

"We are incredibly thankful to Populus Financial Group for their continued generosity in supporting our students at Davis Elementary," said Sandy Brown, Librarian at Davis Elementary School. "Their donation of a book for every student through our annual book giveaway has made a lasting impact on our campus. This gift not only puts high-quality books into the hands of our students but also inspires a love of reading that will stay with them for years to come."

Scholastic Book Fairs have been a tradition for over 40 years. In the past year alone, Scholastic held more than 100,000 Book Fairs sparking curiosity and a love of reading in over 28 million children from preschool through 9th grade and helped put over 49 million books into students' hands while raising more than $243 million for school and classroom libraries. Scholastic believes greater access to books fosters a culture of more frequent and engaged readers.

"Understanding the vibrant diversity of our community, we made a special effort this year to expand our book selection to include more Spanish language titles, ensuring that bilingual students at Davis Elementary School have the opportunity to discover stories that resonate with them," said Sally Aiello, Vice President of Government Relations at Populus. "This hands-on engagement truly reflects our commitment to education and to our community."

This donation was made possible through the ACE Community Fund, Populus's corporate giving program that focuses on children, education, and financial literacy. Populus Book Day was established to provide books for students in the Irving Independent School District.

