ACE Cash Express Raises Over $52,000 to Help Children Fight Cancer

DALLAS, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACE Cash Express (ACE), a Populus Financial Group, Inc. brand, raised $52,313 for Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) during ACE's annual fundraising event, the Give A Little Campaign. ALSF is changing the lives of children with cancer by funding impactful research, raising awareness, supporting families, and empowering everyone to help cure childhood cancer.

Alex Scott, the founder of Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma shortly before her first birthday. When she was just four years old and still going through treatment, Alex held her first childhood cancer fundraiser in her front yard and raised more than $2,000.  By the time of her death at the age of eight, Alex raised $1 million. Since 2005, ALSF has helped researchers, scientists and doctors get closer to a cure than ever before, raising more than $250 million to fund over 1,000 research grants.

"We are grateful for the dedication of the customers and employees at ACE who continue to show their commitment to the cause each year," said Liz Scott, Alex's mom and Co-Executive Director at Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation. "Their support allows us to continue our mission to fund critical research as well as provide support to families looking for a cure."

ACE has partnered with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation since 2017, raising over $262,000 to fund research that brings better treatments and cures to children with cancer. A breakthrough in research for neuroblastoma, funded by ALSF, discovered a new, less toxic treatment that could have led to a different outcome for Alex had she been diagnosed today. Every day, over 1,000 children worldwide are diagnosed with childhood cancer. Yet, childhood cancer research is consistently underfunded as compared to other types of cancer research.

"We are proud to continue to support Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation," said Eric Norrington, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs for Populus Financial Group. "Thanks to our valued customers, we are able to fund pediatric cancer research and help researchers move closer to innovative and specialized cures."

Nationally, the 2023 Give A Little Campaign raised more than $150,000 for local chapters of charities across the country including AdoptAClassroom.org, Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, Autism Speaks, Feeding America's Local Food Banks, Feed My Starving Children, and Homes For Our Troops. This fundraiser is a part of the ACE Community Fund, ACE's charitable-giving program, which has donated more than $17 million since its inception in 2004 to organizations in communities where ACE operates.

About Populus Financial Group
Populus Financial Group™ provides financial services through its family of brands including ACE Cash Express®, ACE Elite® Visa® Prepaid Debit Card, Flare Account® and Porte®. Populus Financial Group delivers a broad range of financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Visit PopulusFinancial.com for more information.

About Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation
Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of 4-year-old Alexandra "Alex" Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. Her spirit and determination inspired others to support her cause, and when she passed away at the age of 8, she had raised $1 million. Since then, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement. Today, ALSF is one of the leading funders of pediatric cancer research in the U.S. and Canada raising more than $250 million so far, funding nearly 1,000 research projects and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer. For more information, visit AlexsLemonade.org.

