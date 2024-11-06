ACE Cash Express Supports Feed My Starving Children

Earlier this year, FMSC's packing facility was significantly damaged by North Texas storms. Each day that the FMSC facility was closed meant that over 400 volunteers were not able to pack the much needed meals causing a hunger spike in already vulnerable countries. ACE employees in North Texas and Oklahoma heard the news and made a $1,000 corporate donation to FMSC and also packed 15,768 MannaPack® meals that consisted of vitamins, rice, veggies, and protein for children in Liberia.

"We are proud to continue supporting Feed My Starving Children," said Adrian Ocegueda, Regional Vice President at ACE Cash Express. "My team loves supporting FMSC because they make a huge impact on the lives of underprivileged children, and our customers love knowing that their efforts will help children around the world."

FMSC meals are developed by food science and nutrition professionals to supplement nutritional needs and reduce problems with malnutrition. Nutrition allows children to grow, thrive, and develop to their full potential. Each meal costs less than 30 cents to make and more than 90 percent of every dollar donated goes directly toward feeding children.

"FMSC is grateful to be partnering with ACE to feed kids around the world," said Hillary Coyle, Development Advisor at FMSC. "This is our third and most successful fundraising year, and we've loved seeing the smiling faces of volunteers make such a big impact."

Nationally, the 2024 Give A Little Campaign raised more than $193,000 for charities across the country including AdoptAClassroom.org, Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, Autism Speaks, and FMSC. This fundraiser is part of the ACE Community Fund, ACE's charitable-giving program, which has donated more than $18 million since its inception in 2004 to organizations in communities where ACE operates.

About Populus Financial Group, Inc.

Populus Financial Group™ provides financial services through its family of brands including ACE Cash Express®, ACE Elite® Visa® Prepaid Debit Card, Flare Account® and Porte®. Populus Financial Group delivers a broad range of financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Visit PopulusFinancial.com for more information.

About Feed My Starving Children

Feeding kids. Feeding spirits. Empowering communities.

Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) believes hope starts with food. As a Christian nonprofit, FMSC is dedicated to seeing every child whole in body and spirit. FMSC meals are packed primarily by volunteers, then sent to a network of partner organizations that stay with communities for the long haul, empowering them to move from relief to development. FMSC MarketPlace™ supports local artisans, paying a fair wage for handcrafted goods and using the retail profits to fund more meals for kids around the world. Since our founding in 1987, FMSC has shipped over 3 billion meals to more than 100 countries. Learn more at fmsc.org.

SOURCE Populus Financial Group, Inc.