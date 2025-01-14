ACE Cash Express Teams Up with Homes For Our Troops to Support Our Veterans

At the 400th home celebration, HFOT honored Marine Lance Corporal Alberto Flores. Alberto Flores joined the military to support his family, and quickly fell in love with the camaraderie and brotherhood he shared with his fellow Marines. On May 12, 2005, Lance Corporal Flores was on his second combat deployment in Ramadi, Iraq when his vehicle hit an improvised explosive device. He sustained severe damage to his right leg. Due to multiple infections, his leg was amputated above the knee. Alberto received his prosthetic leg at Brooke Army Medical Center, relearning how to walk over a six-month period under the guidance of his physical therapy team.

"Commitments from our partners like ACE Cash Express help get more severely injured post-9/11 Veterans into the specially adapted custom homes they need and deserve," said Tom Landwermeyer, HFOT President/CEO and Brigadier General, USA (Ret). "We are truly grateful for their patriotism, generosity, and dedication to our mission of Building Homes and Rebuilding Lives."

Since 2020, ACE has made contributions totaling over $304,000 to HFOT, actively supporting our severely injured veterans. "We take great pride in supporting our veterans, including Marine LCpl Alberto Flores," stated Sally Aiello, Vice President of Government Relations at Populus Financial Group. "It was an honor to celebrate HFOT's significant milestone of delivering their 400th specially adapted custom home."

For more information about the Flare Account, visit www.flareaccount.com. For information about Porte's #DoorToChange charitable giving program, visit joinporte.com/features/door-to-change.

1 Populus Financial Group, Inc., d/b/a ACE Cash Express, donates $0.05 for each $100.00 in debit card purchase transactions (net of refunds and chargebacks) made with a Homes For Our Troops branded debit card associated with a Flare Account (up to $200,000 per year in the aggregate) to the Homes For Our Troops, Inc, a 501(c)(3) organization. Pathward®, National Association, Ouro Global, Inc, and Visa® do not endorse or sponsor this offer.

The Flare Account® is a demand deposit account established by Pathward®, National Association, Member FDIC, and the Flare Account debit card is issued by Pathward, N.A., pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Ouro Global, Inc. is a service provider to Pathward, N.A.

2After selecting a charity through your Porte mobile app, Populus Financial Group will donate an amount equal to 0.05% of every debit card purchase transaction, subject to certain terms and conditions described in the Porte mobile app, made with your Porte debit card to a charity selected by you through the mobile app. Ouro Global, Inc., Pathward, and Visa are not affiliated in any way with this offer and do not endorse or sponsor this offer.

Porte is a deposit account established by Pathward, N.A., Member FDIC, and the Porte debit card is issued by Pathward, N.A., pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Certain products and services may be licensed under U.S. Patent Nos. 6,000,608 and 6,189,787.

The Porte debit card and Flare Account debit card can be used everywhere Visa® debit cards are accepted.

About Populus Financial Group

Populus Financial Group® provides financial services through its family of brands including ACE Cash Express®, ACE Elite® Visa® Prepaid Debit Card, Flare Account® and Porte®. Populus Financial Group delivers a broad range of financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Visit PopulusFinancial.com for more information.

About Homes For Our Troops

Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. Most of these Veterans have sustained injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents out of every dollar spent has gone directly to program services for Veterans. HFOT builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives. For more information, please visit https://www.hfotusa.org/.

About Pathward

Pathward®, N.A., a national bank, is a subsidiary of Pathward Financial, Inc. Pathward is a U.S.-based financial empowerment company driven by its purpose to power financial inclusion. Pathward strives to increase financial availability, choice and opportunity across our Partner Solutions and Commercial Finance business lines. The strategic business lines provide end-to-end support to individuals and businesses. Learn more at Pathward.com.

