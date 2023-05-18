ACE HARDWARE AGAIN EARNS J.D. POWER'S HIGHEST RANKING FOR CUSTOMER SATISFACTION

News provided by

Ace Hardware Corporation

18 May, 2023, 09:07 ET

World's largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative achieved this ranking 16 out of the last 17 years.

OAK BROOK, Ill., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Hardware has once again earned J.D. Power's highest ranking for customer satisfaction among home improvement retail stores. This marks the 16th time in the past 17 years that Ace Hardware sits atop the annual J.D. Power U.S. Home Improvement Retailer Satisfaction StudySM.

Ace ranked in the top spot in four of the five categories measured in the study: Staff and Service, In-store Experience, Online Experience and Merchandise.

"Since our founding in 1924, our aim has never been to be the biggest," said John Venhuizen, President and CEO of Ace Hardware Corporation. "Our mission is to be the best. And feedback from consumers through research like J.D. Power is validation that our small, mostly family run businesses, make Ace stores the best, most helpful hardware stores on the planet."

The J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Home Improvement Retailer Satisfaction Study study is based on consumer responses who purchased home improvement products or services over the past 12 months. Ace ranked highest among major retailers with an overall satisfaction index score of 873 on a 1000-point scale.

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with over 5,700 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 60 countries. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. and have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; and Santa Catarina, Mexico.  Since 1924, Ace has become a part of local communities around the world and known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com.

Disclaimer:

Ace Hardware received the highest score in the J.D. Power 2007-2017, 2019-2023 Home Improvement Retailer Satisfaction Studies of customers' satisfaction with home improvement retailers. Visit jdpower.com/awards.

Contact for Media Inquiries:  [email protected]

SOURCE Ace Hardware Corporation

Also from this source

ACE HARDWARE REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

ACE HARDWARE HONORS FALLEN HEROES WITH 1 MILLION AMERICAN FLAGS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.