Ace Hardware Ranks No. 4 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, No. 1 in Category for Fifth Straight Year

OAK BROOK, Ill., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Hardware, the world's largest hardware cooperative, has been ranked No. 4 on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® list, moving up one spot in the annual ranking of the world's top franchise systems. Ace Hardware was also named the No. 1 franchise in the 'Miscellaneous Retail Businesses' category for the fifth consecutive year, reinforcing the strength and consistency of its cooperative model.

The recognition reflects Ace's continued focus on supporting locally owned businesses, driving sustainable growth, and strengthening its brand through best-in-class operational, marketing, and supply chain support. In 2025, Ace surpassed its domestic expansion goals, opening 180 new stores across the U.S., further extending its presence in communities nationwide.

"We're proud to be recognized once again among the top franchises in the country and honored to move up to No. 4 on this year's Franchise 500 list," said Andy Enright, Senior Vice President of Retail Strategy and Operations at Ace Hardware. "This recognition is a testament to the strength of our cooperative model and the dedication of our local owners and associates, who deliver helpful, reliable service in their communities every day. Continued growth across our store network reflects the enduring appeal of local ownership backed by a trusted national brand."

The Franchise 500® ranking evaluates franchisors using more than 150 data points across five pillars: costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. The 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores earn a place on the annual list, making inclusion a highly sought-after distinction across the franchise industry.

"For 47 years, the Franchise 500 has been the gold standard for identifying franchise excellence. This year's ranking proves that the best brands don't just survive changing markets; they thrive in them," says Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur magazine's editor in chief. "These 500 companies represent some of the most reliable pathways to business ownership in America, each one vetted through our rigorous analysis of what actually drives franchisee success."

With more than 947 new store openings over the past five years, including conversions to Ace, the cooperative's continued expansion reflects its commitment to meeting the evolving needs of customers and entrepreneurs alike. By combining strong local ownership with a globally recognized brand, Ace remains a trusted partner for business owners and the communities they serve.

Ace Hardware wasn't the only Ace brand recognized on the 2026 Franchise 500®. Ace Handyman Services, a subsidiary of Ace Hardware Corporation, ranked No. 1 in the 'Home Repairs/Handyman Services' category and No. 259 overall. Since launching in 2019, Ace Handyman Services has enabled local franchise owners to deliver professional, multi-skilled home repair and improvement services, including carpentry, plumbing, electrical, drywall, painting, flooring, and more.

To view the full Franchise 500® ranking, visit entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results also appear in the January/February 2026 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands beginning today.

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest hardware cooperative in the world, serving more than 8,200 locally owned and operated stores and providing the best products, services, and operating methods to more than 6,000 Ace retail stores in approximately 60 countries. Ace Hardware's family of brands includes Ace Hardware, Emery Jensen Distribution (EJD), and independent retailers worldwide. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace operates an expansive network of U.S. distribution centers, along with international capabilities in Ningbo, China, and Cuautitlán Izcalli, Mexico. Since 1924, Ace has been a part of local communities, known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com.

