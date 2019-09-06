Ace Hardware Announces Acquisition of Handyman Matters Franchise

OAK BROOK, Ill., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Hardware Corporation, the world's largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative, announced today it has completed the acquisition of Handyman Matters, a franchisor of home repair, maintenance, and improvement services based in Denver, Colorado. Handyman Matters will become Ace Handyman Services and operate as a new stand-alone, subsidiary of Ace Hardware Corporation.



Handyman Matters is a franchise organization comprised of locally owned and operated and company-owned locations that offer professional and multi-skilled craftsmen and women trained to handle a homeowner's to-do list in addition to larger projects. On-site services to consumers and small businesses include carpentry, plumbing, electrical, drywall, painting, flooring and much more. The franchisor currently has 57 franchisees who collectively employ approximately 250 handymen and women in 121 territories across 23 states.

"The introduction of Ace Handyman Services provides a platform from which Ace can further deliver on our helpful promise to consumers while expanding our presence in the growing do-it-for-me segment," said John Venhuizen, President and CEO of Ace Hardware Corporation. "This acquisition combines a proven home repair and maintenance franchise system with Ace's trusted brand and renowned helpful service. Providing increased support to existing franchisees while aggressively recruiting more is part of a compelling evolution in our plan for strategic growth and our retailers' continued success."

Andy Bell, the founder and CEO of Handyman Matters will continue to lead the day-to-day business operations for Ace Handyman Services from its headquarters in Denver. Integration and re-branding initiatives are currently underway with a target completion in the first quarter of 2020.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the Ace family. In addition to supporting locally owned and operated businesses, Ace and Handyman Matters also share a commitment to quality and outstanding service," said Andy Bell, founder and CEO of Handyman Matters. "As part of the new Ace Handyman Services, our franchisees have a tremendous opportunity to grow their businesses in collaboration with Ace and its trusted retailers."

For information about investment opportunities with Ace Hardware visit www.myace.com and for information about investment opportunities with Ace Handyman Services visit www.handymanmattersfranchising.com.

About Handyman Matters

Founded in 1998 and recently celebrated 20 years in business, Handyman Matters is a national franchise organization that offers home and commercial maintenance, improvement and remodeling services.

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with more than 5,200 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 70 countries. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. and have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; Colon, Panama; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Since 1924, Ace has become a part of local communities around the world and known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com.

