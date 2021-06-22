Ace Hardware Announces New Board Member Following Company's Annual Meeting

OAK BROOK, Ill., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Hardware Corporation, the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world, today announced that following the company's annual shareholder meeting on May 18, shareholders elected member director Mark Driscoll to his first term on the company's Board of Directors.

"I am pleased to welcome Mark Driscoll to the Ace Hardware Board of Directors," said Brett Stephenson, Chairman of the Board, Ace Hardware Corporation. "Mark's diverse business background in retail, distribution and marketing within the grocery and hardware industry makes him an ideal addition to our Board. We are fortunate to obtain the experience of an external candidate with the internal knowledge of Ace."

Mr. Driscoll is the owner of Sugar Grove Ace and Pet Supply in Sugar Grove, IL which opened in 2014. Prior to Ace, Mr. Driscoll spent 38 years in the grocery business, with the last 27 of those working for Supervalu, Inc., a grocery retail and wholesale company. He spent the first half of his career there working with independent retailers supplied by Supervalu in the Midwest, Southeast, and then nationally and internationally. After Supervalu acquired Albertsons, he served as the Vice President of Sales and Marketing of Jewel Osco in Chicago from 2007 through 2008, and the VP of Operations of Jewel Osco from 2008 through 2012. He ended his career at Supervalu as Corporate Vice President of Retail Operations where he oversaw 1,100+ supermarkets across the country. Mr. Driscoll has served on several charitable boards, including the Cub Foods Charitable Foundation and the SVU Charitable Foundation. He attended The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and holds an Associate Degree in Supermarket Management from Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount, Minnesota, and a Mini-MBA from the Minnesota Management Institute of the University of Minnesota School of Business.

"I am happy and humbled by the honor to represent Ace retailers across the company on the Ace Hardware Board," said Driscoll. "I look forward to once again having the opportunity to utilize some of my past corporate experience. I am also excited to work with the great group of Directors on Ace's Board and the Ace Executive Leadership team—all while continuing to operate our Ace and Pet Supply business in Sugar Grove and continuing to serve our great customers."

About Ace Hardware: Ace Hardware is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with more than 5,400 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 70 countries. Headquartered in Oak Brook, IL, Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. and have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; Colon, Panama; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Since 1924, Ace has become a part of local communities around the world and known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com.

