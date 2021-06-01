Ace Hardware Earns J.D. Power's Highest Ranking For Customer Satisfaction

OAK BROOK, Ill., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a near sweep for the past 15 years, Ace Hardware captured the top spot in the "Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Home Improvement Retail Stores" category in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Home Improvement Retailer Satisfaction StudySM. Since the study was launched, Ace has earned the top ranking 14 of the last 15 years.

Ace ranked #1 in four of the five categories: Staff and Service; In-store Experience; Online Experience; and Merchandise.

The 2021 J.D. Power study is based on responses from nearly 2,172 consumers who have purchased home improvement products or services over the past 12 months. Ace ranked highest among major retailers with an overall satisfaction index score of 863 on a 1000-point scale.

"We are thrilled to receive this prestigious award recognizing Ace's commitment to the pursuit of serving others," said John Venhuizen, President and CEO of Ace Hardware Corporation. "We are very proud of our small—mostly family run businesses—who live the Ace core values every day, and truly make Ace stores the best, most helpful hardware stores rooted in neighborhoods across the country."

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with more than 5,300 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 70 countries. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. and have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; Colon, Panama; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Since 1924, Ace has become a part of local communities around the world and known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com.

Disclaimer: Ace Hardware received the highest score in the J.D. Power 2007-2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Home Improvement Retailer Satisfaction Studies (tied in 2019) of customers' satisfaction with home improvement retailers. Visit jdpower.com/awards.

Media Contact:

Katie Heraty

[email protected]

SOURCE Ace Hardware Corporation

Related Links

http://www.acehardware.com

