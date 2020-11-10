Ace Hardware Encourages Communities to Light Up Their Towns for a Great Cause this Holiday Season

OAK BROOK, Ill., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Now more than ever, it's important to find ways to safely spread holiday cheer and bring towns together. What better way for communities to unite than combining holiday lights and a good cause? Today through December 7, Ace Hardware, the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world, is launching #AceLightsUpTheTown, a nationwide social media contest in support of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

During the promotion period, Ace Hardware is asking communities to decorate their homes with festive lights and share on social media using #AceLightsUpTheTown and #contest. The social share, when included with a city and state in the caption, will count towards an #AceLightsUpTheTown submission. The three towns with the most submissions will win a donation in the town's name to their local Children's Miracle Network hospital:

First place: $7,500 donation

donation Second place: $5,000 donation

donation Third place: $2,500 donation

"Since becoming a partner of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals in 1991, Ace Hardware has raised more than $130 million for local Children's Miracle Network Hospitals nationwide. Nearly 30 years later, our aim to be the 'Helpful Place' remains truer than ever," says Kim Lefko, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer at Ace Hardware. "We hope you'll join us as we Light Up the Town and spread some holiday cheer for a good cause."

The holiday cheer doesn't stop there. For the entire month of November, all regular-priced Celebrations® LED Light Sets are 20% off. * Whether you're looking to light up your entire front yard, back patio or your entire house, there's a huge selection to deck the halls. From string lights to net lights to icicle lights, Celebrations® brings you the latest lighting solutions for decorating outdoors and indoors with new colors, styles and technology.

For complete rules and details please visit www.acehardware.com/lightsupthetown for more information. No purchase necessary.

*Platinum LED and Stay–Lit LED excluded.

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with more than 5,300 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 70 countries. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. and have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; Colon, Panama; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Since 1924, Ace has become a part of local communities around the world and known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com.

In 2020, Ace ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Home Improvement Retail Stores" according to J.D. Power, thirteen out of the last fourteen years.

