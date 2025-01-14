Ace Hardware Ranks No. 5 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, No. 1 in Category for Fourth Straight Year

Surpassing Expansion Goals with 215 Domestic New Stores Last Year, Ace Hardware Cements Its Place as a Global Leader in Community-Driven Retail Cooperatives

OAK BROOK, Ill., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Hardware, the world's largest hardware cooperative, has once again been ranked No. 5 on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500®, the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Ace Hardware was also named the No. 1 franchise in the 'Miscellaneous Retail Business' category for the fourth consecutive year. These rankings reflect Ace's continued focus on delivering best-in-class support to its owners, achieving steady sales growth, and strengthening its brand reputation. Notably, Ace Hardware exceeded its 2024 expansion goals, opening 215 domestic new stores over the past year and further extending its reach and impact in local communities worldwide.

"We are proud to rank in the top five again on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® list and honored to be recognized as the number one franchise in our category for the fourth straight year," said Andy Enright, Senior Vice President of Retail Strategy and Operations at Ace Hardware. "This milestone is a testament to the strength of our business model and the dedication of our local owners and associates who work tirelessly to uphold Ace's helpful promise in their communities. Exceeding our goal with 215 new stores in 2024 is further proof of the demand for our exceptional service, the best brands, and our unique cooperative opportunity."

Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® ranking is the gold standard in the franchise industry, recognized for its rigorous evaluation process. Over its 46 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Ace Hardware's stronghold on the No. 5 spot demonstrates the brand's ability to provide franchisees with the necessary tools, resources, and guidance to grow their businesses successfully. To view the full ranking, visit entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2025 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 14.

With more than 930 new store openings over the past five years, including stores converted to Ace, Ace Hardware's continued expansion reflects its commitment to meeting the needs of communities worldwide. By combining strong local ownership with a globally recognized brand, Ace remains a trusted partner for entrepreneurs and customers alike, proving once again why it is consistently ranked as one of the top franchises in the world.

"What drew me to Ace was the opportunity to do my own thing," said Britt Wood, owner of Ace of the South Ace Hardware. "I looked at the record of Ace, what Ace stands for, and the recognition of Ace in the community. After all my research, I decided to go with Ace because this, to me, was the best choice."

Ace Hardware wasn't the only Ace company to earn recognition on the 2025 Franchise 500®. Ace Handyman Services, a subsidiary of Ace Hardware Corporation, ranked No. 1 in the 'Repairs/Handyman Services' category and No. 176 on the list overall. Since its start in 2019, Ace Handyman Services has empowered local franchise owners to deliver professional, multi-skilled craftsmanship to homeowners. Services include carpentry, plumbing, electrical, drywall, painting, flooring, and more—further expanding the ways Ace supports its customers.

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest hardware cooperative in the world, serving more than 8,200 locally owned and operated stores and providing the best products, services, and operating methods to more than 6,000 Ace retail stores in approximately 60 countries. Ace Hardware's family of brands includes Ace Hardware, Emery Jensen Distribution (EJD), and independent retailers worldwide. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace operates an expansive network of U.S. distribution centers, along with international capabilities in Ningbo, China, and Cuautitlán Izcalli, Mexico. Since 1924, Ace has been a part of local communities, known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com.

