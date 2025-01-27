MANCHESTER, England, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking move, ACE Money Transfer, a leading international remittance provider, announces a partnership with Alipay, one of the world's dominant digital payment platforms. This integration marks a significant milestone for ACE, seamlessly integrating Alipay into its existing network of over 375,000 payout locations and unlocking a world of secure and convenient money transfers for its global customer base, with a particular focus on the vast 39.5+ million Chinese diaspora.

ACE Money Transfer Expands Global Reach by Partnering with Alipay for Smooth Remittances to China

Rashid Ashraf, CEO of ACE Money Transfer, shared the company's vision: "This partnership with Alipay is a transformative moment for ACE Money Transfer. By joining forces with Alipay, we're not just expanding our network; we're directly impacting millions. The partnership will enable tens of millions of Chinese citizens across 130 countries and regions worldwide to send money to loved ones with a secure and efficient channel, fueling financial lifelines for countless families."

The ACE Money Transfer-Alipay partnership offers a multitude of advantages for customers, particularly those within the Chinese diaspora, including:

Unmatched Convenience: Effortlessly receive international transfers directly into Alipay wallets or bank cards tied to Alipay account.

Safety and Security: Both ACE and Alipay prioritize the highest levels of security, ensuring every transfer reaches its destination safely.

Global Network Powerhouse: With ACE's expansive reach combined with Alipay's strong base in China, users have a wider range of options for receiving funds.

About ACE Money Transfer

ACE Money Transfer, based out of Manchester, the UK, is a growing remittance provider. It offers online money transfer services to millions of expatriates with an extensive network of 375,000+ locations spread across 100+ countries worldwide.

