ACE Program Receives ISTE Recognition

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American College of Education (ACE) has earned International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) Recognition for its M.Ed. in Educational Technology program, becoming the first higher education program to earn the designation.



According to ISTE, the recognition celebrates visionary programs that adopt innovative strategies to prepare educators to be successful in today's digital learning classrooms. By undergoing review and achieving ISTE Recognition, ACE faculty have demonstrated a commitment to creating a contemporary curriculum that is highly relevant, engaging and valuable for candidates.



"We are honored and proud to be the first higher education institution to have earned this designation from ISTE," ACE President Dr. Shawntel Landry said. "Programs like our M.Ed. in Educational Technology are essential for developing the next generation of educators in a constantly evolving learning environment. We're excited by this acknowledgement that our program is comprehensive, practical, and innovative."



As one of ACE's 22 masters-level programs, the M.Ed. in Educational Technology degree prepares educators and other professionals to serve as technology leaders. The curriculum teaches how to track trends and leverage technology as an effective tool to support learning and meet the needs of school staff, teachers and students.



"Through a rigorous evaluation, our reviewers determined that ACE curriculum aligns with the ISTE Standards for Educators," said Carolyn Sykora, ISTE senior director of standards and programs. "It also provides candidates with meaningful opportunities to apply the standards in practice. From researching and applying emerging principles of instructional design to developing school-wide technology-integrated curriculum plans, graduates emerge from the ACE M.Ed. in Education Technology program with the theory, tools and experience they need to lead in schools of the future."

About American College of Education

ACE is a regionally accredited, completely online college specializing in affordable programs in education, leadership, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 30 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, master's or bachelor's degree, along with graduate-level certificate programs. Since launching Ed.D. and Ed.S. programs in 2013, ACE has boasted some of the country's fastest-growing programs at those degree levels. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is a Certified B Corporation. Certified B Corporations are leaders of a global movement to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems. Learn more at www.ace.edu.

About ISTE

The International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) is a nonprofit organization that works with the global education community to leverage technology to innovate teaching and learning, accelerate good practice and solve tough problems in education. The organization's professional learning offerings include online courses, professional networks, year-round academies, peer-reviewed journals and other publications.



ISTE Recognition for Higher Education was created to support and recognize programs that prepare a new generation of educators. Participating programs undergo a rigorous review, in which educational technology experts assess the breadth and depth of curricular alignment to the widely adopted ISTE Standards for Educators.

