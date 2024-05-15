American College of Education Awards 2024 Indiana Center for Nursing Scholarships to Six Nursing Students

The college furthers its commitment to provide affordable nursing education

INDIANAPOLIS, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American College of Education® ( ACE ), a leader in high-quality and affordable online education, was pleased to award scholarships to six nursing students from the Indiana Center for Nursing (ICN).

ACE is a member school of nonprofit ICN, which works to build the future of Indiana's licensed nursing workforce through comprehensive and tailored accreditation and certification program offerings. The ICN scholarship program aims to recognize and support outstanding nursing students who have demonstrated exceptional academic achievements and a commitment to their community.

"These students represent the bright future of our field and I have no doubt that they'll continue to make meaningful contributions to society through their nursing careers," ACE Nursing Department Chair Bette Bogdan said. "We are honored to support them on their journey toward success."

This is the second year ACE has worked with ICN to award scholarships to nursing students based in Indiana. This year, ACE increased the number of scholarships awarded from two to six, furthering its commitment to provide hard-working nurses affordable educational opportunities.

"I am glad to be a beneficiary of this scholarship," said scholarship recipient Esther Olawale-Babawibe, who is currently pursuing her RN to BSN at ACE. "It makes me feel like someone believes in me and my potential to succeed in school, which boosts my confidence and sense of belonging."

ICN awards annual scholarships to support undergraduate or graduate nursing students with tuition costs as they pursue their degrees, distributing over $1 million in aid since 2011. Application information and eligibility criteria for the ICN scholarship can be found on the ICN website.

About American College of Education



