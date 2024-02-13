Ace Vision Group Names Val Kolesnitchenko, MD as Chief Scientific Officer

Dr. Kolesnitchenko brings extensive ophthalmology experience in clinical practice and industry to new therapeutics for the aging eye

BOSTON, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Vision Group, Inc., an emerging medical device company at the forefront of pioneering rejuvenation therapy for the aging eye and presbyopia, announced that it has named Val Kolesnitchenko, MD, as Chief Scientific Officer.

Dr. Kolesnitchenko has had a distinguished career spanning over three decades in clinical ophthalmology practice and industry. Most recently, he held the position of Executive Director of Global Scientific Affairs at Bausch + Lomb, overseeing the medical and clinical development of the company's surgical portfolio.

"Dr. Kolesnitchenko has a strong foundation in both surgical and therapeutic ophthalmology, as well as highly developed interpersonal skills and industry relationships," said Dr. AnnMarie Hipsley, CEO of Ace Vision Group. She continued, "He has an impressive record of effectively connecting with cross-functional team members to facilitate clinical studies and advising on device regulatory and technical requirements. Val's assignment to the company as Chief Scientific Officer comes at a very timely period in the company's preparations for its medical device regulatory submissions. We are very excited to have such a seasoned C-suite Executive on board."

With Dr. Kolesnitchenko's extensive experience as a practicing ophthalmologist, as well as his leadership roles at Bausch + Lomb and at Alcon in Medical Affairs, he has the ability to understand the needs of the industry, the product and the customer at all levels. At Ace Vision Group, he will apply his insight and skills to the VisioLite® laser device, the company's flagship technology used for the Laser Scleral Microporation (LSM) therapy. LSM restores the eye's natural Dynamic Range of Focus (DRoF), allowing patients to see clearly at all distances with the eye's natural functionality. The VisioLite® laser device for LSM is planned to be the first in-office laser therapeutic for the age-related vision loss that comes with presbyopia. The VisioLite® Ophthalmic Laser System & LSM are not yet FDA approved or available in the United States. It is currently in clinical trials only in select areas outside of the United States.

"I look forward to working with Ace Vision Group on this revolutionary approach to presbyopia," said Dr. Kolesnitchenko. "LSM can treat the progressive problem throughout the lifecycle of this disease, opening new doors for treatment of the aging eye, and I am excited to lead a team as we research and communicate the fascinating science behind this therapy."

About Ace Vision Group

Established in 2006, Ace Vision Group, Inc. (AVG) is a privately held U.S. ophthalmic medical device company developing Laser Microporation Therapeutic technologies to address age-related eye dysfunction and restore the eye's natural biomechanical performance. AVG's Laser Scleral Microporation (LSM) is the only therapeutic eye laser treatment that restores visual function naturally without involving vision correction, artificial implants, or devices. AVG's brand promise is to provide the field of ophthalmology with innovative devices, Microporation Therapeutic procedures, and education for the treatment and delay of onset of age-related ocular dysfunction, disability, and disease. For more information about Ace Vision Group please visit www.acevisiongroup.com.

