ACE Welcomes Julio C. Morales Jr. as New Chief Information Officer

INDIANAPOLIS, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American College of Education® ( ACE ) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Julio C. Morales Jr. as its new chief information officer. With a proven track record of building and leading high-impact organizations' successful technology strategies, Morales is poised to make significant contributions to ACE's continued success.

"Julio brings incredible insight and expertise to the table, and we're extremely excited to have him on board," ACE President & Chief Executive Officer Geordie Hyland said. "Our mission is strengthened by his addition to the team."

Morales has been instrumental in enhancing infrastructure and services for a number of education and private business organizations. His tenures in senior leadership at Nova Southeastern University and Bisk were marked by significant advancements, including leadership in strategic planning, transitions to online learning models and operational management across various IT domains. Morales' versatile experience and leadership in a broad array of industry settings position him well to enhance ACE's technological landscape.

"I'm excited to embark on this journey with ACE and further its mission to empower students with affordable education in their pursuit of excellence," Morales said.

In his new position, Morales will continue to improve the agility of ACE's technology infrastructure and environments and play a critical role in serving our students through innovation and optimization strategies.

About American College of Education



American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, fully online college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, leadership, healthcare and nursing. ACE is ranked #2 on Newsweek's 2023 top online colleges list. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 60 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is a Certified B Corporation and part of a global movement to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems.

