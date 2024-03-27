American College of Education Presents Four Full Scholarships in Partnership With Indiana Association of Public Education Foundation

The awards will support educator development in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American College of EducationⓇ (ACE) has announced a partnership with the Indiana Association of Public Education Foundation (INAPEF) to award full tuition scholarships to four education professionals in Indiana representing the MSD of Wayne Township, Tippecanoe School Corporation, Center Grove Community School Corporation and Lake Central School Corporation. The recipients will receive what amounts to $25K worth of scholarship funding for the 2023-24 school year.

"It's beyond exciting to partner with INAPEF," ACE Chief Growth Officer Monica Carson said. "We look forward to following each of the recipients throughout their educational journeys and watching the impact their education will have in classrooms and districts statewide."

Both organizations aim to use the scholarships to support INAPEF member organizations and ACE's mission of providing access to affordable, flexible and high-quality education.

"This collaboration is a great way to support educator development in Indiana," INAPEF Association Administrator Krista Baber added. "We can't wait to continue creating more opportunities to help educators reach their career goals."

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, fully online college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, leadership, healthcare and nursing. ACE is ranked #2 on Newsweek's 2023 top online colleges list. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 60 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is a Certified B Corporation.

About INAPEF:

INAPEF'S 72 education foundation member organizations raise more than $16 million annually to support K-12 education outcomes for students throughout the state. While these foundations have traditionally supported classroom grants and scholarships, many of these organizations now find themselves more involved in funding district-wide initiatives. By helping connect district staff with affordable higher education opportunities, these non-profit foundations can support their partner school corporations to combat the teacher shortage.

INAPEF was formed in 2000 to grow the number of public education foundations and to strengthen them as philanthropic leaders. To learn more about INAPEF and the different ways they support local education foundations, visit https://www.inapef.org/.

