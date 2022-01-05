ACEC California Announces 2022 Engineering Excellence Awards

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Today the American Council of Engineering Companies, California (ACEC California) announced the 2022 recipients of its annual Engineering Excellence Awards. Projects were recognized for demonstrating an exceptional degree of innovation, complexity, achievement, and value. Sixteen projects earned the prestigious Honor Award distinction, twenty were recognized with Merit Awards, and ten Commendation Awards were granted.

"These ACEC California engineering firms are being honored for their exceptional degree of innovation, intricacy, accomplishment, and value," said Brad Diede, Executive Director of ACEC California. "Californians deserve a reliable drinking water supply, safe and efficient transportation systems along with safe bicycle and pedestrian routes, structurally sound stadiums and residential buildings, and better infrastructure on all fronts. Our firms are committed to building a better California."

The winner of the Golden State Award, an honor bestowed on the best overall project, will be announced at the Engineering Excellence Awards virtual celebration February 3, 2022. The awards celebration is also a fundraiser for the ACEC California Scholarship Foundation 501(c)3, which provides scholarship awards to graduate and undergraduate students who are recognized for their notable and outstanding academic achievements.

Honor Award winners are eligible to enter the national level Engineering Excellence Awards competition in Washington, DC.

ACEC California's annual Engineering Excellence Awards competition recognizes outstanding achievements in engineering and land surveying projects completed by California firms. Entries are accepted into one of 12 project categories: studies, research and consulting engineering services; building/technology systems; structural systems; surveying and mapping technology; environmental; waste and storm water; water resources; transportation; special projects; small projects; energy; and industrial and manufacturing processes and facilities.

Photographs of award-winning projects can be found at https://bit.ly/3cCqVxD

Honor Awards recipients include:

AZTEC Engineering Group, Inc. in Irvine, for their work on the Interstate 15 Express Lanes Project Design-Build in Riverside County.

Degenkolb Engineers in San Francisco, for their work on the 400/430 California Seismic Retrofit in San Francisco.

Jacobs Engineering Group in Irvine, for their work on the Fireboat Station No. 15 at the Port of Long Beach.

Kennedy/Jenks Consultants, Inc. in San Francisco, for their work on the Pure Water Monterey Advanced Water Purification Facility in Monterey.

Kleinfelder in San Diego, for their work on the Miramar Clearwell Improvements in San Diego.

Mark Thomas & Company, Inc. in Sacramento, for their work on the SR 120/Union Road Interchange in Manteca.

MNS Engineers, Inc., HDR and BKF Engineers in Santa Barbara, for their work on the Salinas Intermodal Transportation Center in Salinas.

Moffatt & Nichol in Long Beach, for their work on the Middle Harbor in Long Beach.

Mott MacDonald / Bechtel, a Joint Venture in San Jose, for their work on the VTA BART Silicon Valley Extension Phase I Project in Santa Clara County.

Ninyo & Moore: Geotechnical & Environmental Sciences Consultants in Los Angeles, for their work on the LAX Terminal 1.5 in Los Angeles.

Pacific Advanced Civil Engineering, Inc. in Fountain Valley, for their work on the Los Angeles County Earvin Magic Johnson Park Urban Runoff Water Recycling in Willowbrook.

Parsons Corporation in Oakland, for their work on the East Bay Bus Rapid Transit Project in Alameda County.

Psomas in Los Angeles, for their work on the North Spring Street Viaduct Widening and Rehabilitation in Los Angeles.

Walter P Moore in San Francisco, for their work on the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

WSP USA in Los Angeles, for their work on the International Gateway Bridge in Long Beach.

WSP USA in San Diego, for their work on the Mid-Coast Extension of the UC San Diego Blue Line Trolley in San Diego.

Merit Awards recipients include:

Biggs Cardosa Associates in San Jose, for their work on the Montague Expressway Pedestrian Overcrossing in Milpitas.

Brown and Caldwell/HDR Joint Venture and Carollo in association with AECOM in Folsom, for their work on the Nitrifying Sidestream Treatment Project in Elk Grove.

Civil Works Engineers in Costa Mesa, for their work on the Aliso Viejo Ranch in Aliso Viejo.

David Evans and Associates, Inc. in Ontario, for their work on the Cathedral City Community Amphitheater in Cathedral City.

Dudek in Encinitas, for their work on the Mountain Avenue West Groundwater Replenishment Basins Project in San Jacinto.

GHD Inc. in Eureka, for their work on the Rohner Creek Flood Control, Seismic, and Habitat Improvement Project in Fortuna.

GHD Inc. and Provost & Pritchard Consulting Group in Fresno, for their work on the 1,2,3-Trichloropropane (TCP) Comprehensive Remediation Design/Build Project in Atwater.

HDR in Walnut Creek, for their work on the Port of Stockton Fyffe Avenue Grade Separation in Stockton.

HDR in Walnut Creek, for their work on the SB I-680 HOV Lane Completion and Express Lane Conversion in Contra Costa County.

HDR + Brown and Caldwell Joint Venture in Rancho Cordova, for their work on the Bradshaw Equalization Structure Pipeline Project in Elk Grove.

Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. in Los Angeles, for their work on the Ivy Station Transit-Oriented Development in Culver City.

KOA Corporation in Monterey Park, for their work on the South Waterfront Pier J Bike and Pedestrian Path in Long Beach.

Michael Baker International in Santa Ana, for their work on the Replacement of Laguna Canyon Channel Bridge on SR-1 in Laguna Beach.

Mott MacDonald in San Jose, for their work on the Permanente Creek Flood Protection Improvements, Rancho San Antonio Park in Santa Clara County.

Nasland Engineering in San Diego , for their work on the Rose Creek Bikeway in San Diego.

Provost & Pritchard Consulting Group in Clovis, for their work on the Turnipseed Water Bank Phase III Expansion Project in Tulare County.

RRM Design Group in San Luis Obispo, for their work on the Santa Cruz Rail Trail Segment 7 Phase 1 in Santa Cruz.

T.Y. Lin International in Irvine, for their work on the 24th Street Improvement Project in Bakersfield.

T.Y. Lin International in Irvine, for their work on the Oso Parkway Bridge at State Route 241 in Orange County.

UNICO Engineering in Folsom, for their work on the Old Town Plaza Improvements in Elk Grove.

Commendation Awards recipients include:

HDR in Irvine, for their work on the West Coast Clean Transit Corridor in California, Oregon and Washington.

Kjeldsen, Sinnock & Neudeck, Inc. (KSN) in Stockton, for their work on the Suisun-Solano Water Authority CIP Program Management in Vacaville.

Michael Baker International in Santa Ana, for their work on the La Pata Avenue Extension Off Site Mitigation: Arroyo Trabuco Creek in Rancho Santa Margarita.

Michael Baker International in Santa Ana, for their work on the RCTD Integrated Mitigation Project in Riverside.

MNS Engineers, Inc. & Moffatt & Nichol in Santa Barbara, for their work on the Monterey Dunes Way Emergency Culvert Repair in Castroville.

Project Design Consultants in San Diego, for their work on the Legacy International Center in San Diego.

QK in Visalia, for their work on the Creek Fire-Post-Fire Runoff Erosion Control Project in Fresno County.

Syska Hennessy Group in Los Angeles, for their work on the Western Riverside Emergency Operations Center in Riverside.

VectorVision PC in San Mateo, for their work on the Sugar Hill Residence in Hillsborough.

Wood Rodgers in Oakland, for their work on the Alameda County Pump Station Assessments, Rehabilitation Studies, and Performance Evaluations in Alameda County.

