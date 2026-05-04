ACEC California Awards More Than $100,000 in Scholarships to Engineering and Land Surveying Students

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council of Engineering Companies of California (ACEC California) has announced the recipients of its 2026 Scholarship Program, awarding a total of $102,500 to 14 students, including six graduate students and eight undergraduates, pursuing degrees in engineering and land surveying at colleges and universities throughout California.

Administered by the ACEC California Scholarship Foundation, the annual program supports accomplished undergraduate and graduate students preparing for careers in engineering and land surveying. In addition to scholarships awarded by ACEC California, students may also receive accompanying funds through the ACEC national organization and local ACEC California chapters.

"I commend the American Council of Engineering Companies of California for its investment in students that helps strengthen California's infrastructure and engineering workforce," said Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose). "These scholarships expand access to the education and training needed for students to pursue meaningful careers in engineering and land surveying related fields. California's future depends on a strong pipeline of skilled professionals, and programs like this ensure our communities will benefit from their expertise for decades to come. I commend San Jose State University student, and Senate District 15 resident, Thao Huynh, along with all recipients of this prestigious scholarship program."

The 2026 scholarship recipients reflect a strong combination of academic achievement and real‑world experience, pairing rigorous coursework with internships, professional employment, applied research and leadership roles in student and industry organizations. The group also represents the diverse pathways into today's engineering and land surveying professions, including first‑generation college students, veterans, and professionals returning to school to advance their careers.

"ACEC California is honored to recognize these exceptional students who represent the future of our industry," said Tyler Munzing, executive director of ACEC California. "As our state continues to prioritize the modernization of our critical infrastructure, investing in the next generation of engineers and land surveyors has never been more vital. We are proud to support these dedicated individuals as they prepare to lead California toward a more innovative and efficient future."

More than 150 applications were reviewed by the ACEC California Scholarship Foundation's volunteer Board of Trustees, chaired by Chris Diaz of Diaz•Yourman & Associates. Trustees include Donald Blackburn of Blackburn Consulting; Jeff Gavazza of KPFF Consulting Engineers; Michael Jaeger of Tanner Pacific; Henry Liang of MKN, an Ardurra Company; Jane Rozga of GHD; and Aundrea Tirapelle of Psomas.

Scholarship funds will be distributed to recipients at the beginning of the fall 2026 semester.

2026-27 Scholarship Foundation Award Recipients

Todd Allen-Gifford, Stanford University, pursuing a master's in structural engineering and construction engineering. Owen Daulton, Loyola Marymount University, pursuing a master's in mechanical engineering. Thao Huynh, San Jose State University, pursuing a bachelor's in software engineering. Caden Kakoschke, California State University, Long Beach, pursuing a bachelor's in mechanical engineering and naval architecture and marine engineering. Gaurav Kumar, University of California, Los Angeles, pursuing a bachelor's in computer engineering. Grace Murphy, California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, pursuing a bachelor's in mechanical engineering. Carlos Navea, San Diego State University, pursuing a master's in civil engineering and structural engineering. Ryan Nguyen, California Polytechnic State University, Pomona, pursuing a master's in civil engineering. Jacey Niiya, Stanford University, pursuing a master's in structural engineering. Peter Otoshi, California Polytechnic State University, Pomona, pursuing a bachelor's in civil engineering. Emily Petersen, California State University, Fresno, pursuing a bachelor's in surveying and geomatics engineering technology. Paisley Tabor, Stanford University, pursuing a bachelor's in mechanical engineering. Victor Vega, University of the Pacific, pursuing a bachelor's in civil engineering and structural engineering. Zenia Zipp, California State University, Fresno, pursuing a master's in civil engineering and surveying and geomatics engineering.

Learn more about the ACEC California Scholarship Foundation program and the awarded students at www.acec-ca.org/scholarship.

ACEC California represents over 1,000 engineering and land surveying firm offices and nearly 25,000 professionals who are involved in all aspects of the design, construction, and repair of California's residential, commercial, industrial, and public works infrastructure.

SOURCE American Council of Engineering Companies, California