ACECO's Hoist Up! Outreach Committee Partner with United Way of Berks County to Distribute 250 Backpacks to Local Students

American Crane & Equipment Corporation

Sep 15, 2025, 09:17 ET

DOUGLASSVILLE, Pa., Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a heartwarming display of community support and collaboration, the Hoist Up! Outreach Committee and ACECO volunteers have successfully assembled and distributed 250 backpacks filled with essential school supplies to local students. This initiative, in partnership with the United Way of Berks County, aims to equip students at the start of the school year with the tools they need to succeed.

These backpacks have been distributed to several local organizations and schools, including Stony Creek Elementary, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Lorane Elementary, Lauer's Park Elementary, Reading YMCA, and Keystone Military Families. This effort ensures that students across the Berks County can begin the school year strong, confident, and prepared.

The event underscores the power of teamwork and community spirit. Volunteers from ACECO dedicated their time and energy to making this initiative a reality, demonstrating an inspiring commitment to supporting local youth.

"We are proud to support our community and empower our students," said Stephanie Delibertis, Owner & Executive Director of Outreach & Development at ACECO. "This event is a testament to what can be achieved when we come together with a common purpose."

The Hoist Up! Outreach Committee extends its gratitude to the ACECO employee volunteers who contributed to the success of this initiative and looks forward to future opportunities to give back to the community.

To learn more about the Hoist Up! Outreach Initiative at ACECO, visit Hoist Up! Outreach Initiative | American Crane & Equipment Corp.

To learn more about American Crane & Equipment Corporation, visit www.americancrane.com

To learn more about the United Way of Berks County, visit https://www.uwberks.org/

SOURCE American Crane & Equipment Corporation

