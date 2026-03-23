Acela Truck Company Introduces its Dispatcher™ 4x4 Type 6 Fire Engine

BOZEMAN, Mont., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acela Truck Company is expanding its current product lines in the wildland fire market with the introduction of its Dispatcher™ 4x4 Type 6 Fire Engine, purpose-built for rapid initial attack in access-constrained environments. Engineered with a 150-gallon water capacity and a full compliment of tools, hose, etc., the Dispatcher delivers the maneuverability, payload, and on/off-road performance required for modern wildland firefighting — in a compact, cost-effective package.

Acela Truck Company’s new Dispatcher™ 4x4 Type 6 fire apparatus—built on a Jeep® Gladiator® chassis and equipped with a 150-gallon skid unit—demonstrates its compact, high-maneuverability design for rapid wildland response in rugged environments. Rear view of the Acela Dispatcher™ 4x4 Type 6 fire apparatus showcasing its QTAC-equipped 150-gallon skid unit, hose reel, and pump system—highlighting the platform’s payload capacity, modular upfit compatibility, and readiness for rapid initial attack in wildland and WUI environments.

Built on a highly modified Jeep® Gladiator® chassis, the Dispatcher features a two-door extended cab paired with a custom 7' x 5' lightweight "ute"-style flatbed and a 150-gallon slip-in unit. This configuration, with its low center of gravity design, provides an ideal foundation for a compact NWCG-compliant Type 6 fire engine, that provides impressive off-road stability.

With a best-in-class 3,000-pound payload — exceeding that of traditional half-ton pickups — the Dispatcher chassis is designed to carry a 150-gallon water tank, firefighting equipment, and personnel. Its short wheelbase and tight turning radius, combined with Jeep's legendary off-road capabilities, enable access to narrow trails, wooded terrain, and wildland-urban interface zones where larger apparatus cannot operate. While the Dispatcher is an obvious alternative to larger Type 6 engines, it is priced similarly to a larger UTV but has 2-3 times the payload, has 2-3 times the bed size, is only 8 inches wider, is significantly safer, and doesn't require a trailer or tow vehicle.

"Type 6 apparatus are critical for rapid response and initial attack, especially in terrain where larger trucks are limited," said David Ronsen, President of Acela. "The Dispatcher brings a new level of maneuverability and payload capacity to this category, while giving agencies the flexibility to choose the firefighting system that best fits their mission."

Powered by a proven Pentastar V6 engine, a 9-speed automatic transmission, and selectable four-wheel drive, the Dispatcher delivers reliable performance on highway and across mountainous, sandy or muddy terrain. A 240-amp alternator supports pumps, lighting, and communications equipment, while modern safety systems and ergonomic cab design enhance operator effectiveness during extended incidents. Other use cases include event standby, beach, boardwalk and lifeguard applications, parking structure fires, stadium response, SAR, law enforcement, traffic control, etc.

Acela has partnered with QTAC Fire and Rescue to offer a turnkey skid package solution. The Dispatcher platform is designed to support a broad range of third-party skid units, enabling agencies and upfitters to configure the truck to their specific operational requirements, including SAR/patient transport solutions that fully encapsulate the patient. A ROPS-certified patient transport body is already in the works.

Key Features:

Type 6–ready platform supporting 150-gallon skid systems





Compact, highly maneuverable Jeep-based chassis





3,000-pound payload capacity





Proven 4x4 performance for rugged terrain





240-amp alternator for auxiliary equipment





Compatible with a wide range of skid unit upfitters

The Acela Dispatcher will be on display at Wildland Urban Interface Conference in Reno, Nevada March 24- 25 and will be available through Acela and its dealer network beginning in April 2026.

Press Contact:

Louise Rainone

[email protected]

406.924.8143

SOURCE Acela Truck Company